Invest In Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin And Dogelon Mars To Maximise Your Crypto Portfolio In 2023

Cryptocurrencies suffered for the most part of 2022. Due to several crashes and platform closures, investors took their money out to save themselves from a burning portfolio. However, the end of the year brought some good news in the crypto market, as many charts were green again.
The likes of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have all risen in market capitalisation since the last crash. It's safe to say that the sombre days are behind us.
With the start of 2023, investors are keen to check out meme coins as they provide three important things: utility, viability and fun. Dogecoin, in particular, started off as a joke. However, fate had different plans as the meme coin reached the pinnacle in 2021 by capitalising $84B of market share. Dogelon Mars (ELON), a meme coin very similar to Dogecoin, has shown enough promise as well, with its goal to become an interplanetary currency.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG), on the other hand, has broken several records in the presale after raising more than $12M so far. If investors are to be believed, then Dogecoin, Dogelon Mars and Big Eyes Coin have a bright future in 2023.
Dogecoin And Dogelon Mars: Dogs, Mars And Crypto
Dogecoin has paved the way for several meme coins in the industry. Starting from Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Dogelon Mars, the pioneering meme coin has been at the forefront of innovation. According to one of its founders, Dogecoin was invented to take a dig at the viability of Bitcoin. However, crypto enthusiasts made it the Bitcoin of meme coins — pioneer, valuable and accessible.
Even though the dog-themed meme coin has stumbled in the last year, it still holds its throne for being the top meme coin on the table. One of the evident reasons for its constant rise is its ease of use. Elon Musk believes that Dogecoin is a better alt-coin than Bitcoin as it provides day traders to earn profit, and it can easily be used for daily transactions.
Dogelon Mars, as the name suggests, is another dog-themed meme coin. However, its USP lies in its intention to become the currency of the planet Mars. In case human society can colonise the red planet, Dogelon Mars is preparing itself to be a viable source of exchange for the Martians.
Big Eyes Coin: Big On Everything Crypto
Big Eyes Coin has shown a way to the meme crypto industry in 2022 by raising a phenomenal amount of money in its presale. The cat-themed meme coin proved a point that the mascot doesn't have to be a dog to be successful. Investors have clearly shown a lot of interest in its NFT components, sustainability measures and its DeFi ecosystem.
Launched with the intent of pouring wealth into the DeFi ecosystem, Big Eyes Coin is a community-driven token which is fully decentralised. Its NFT club will allow BIG token users to exchange crypto assets and digital art with ease on a CEX platform.
Big Eyes Coin’s sustainability measures speak for themselves. Donating 5% of its wallet profit in each presale stage, Big Eyes Coin is on a mission to save the polluted oceans.
Final Thoughts
2023 is here, and investors are hopeful for the meme crypto market. With Dogecoin holding its guard, Dogelon Mars innovating and Big Eyes Coin leading the way, the meme crypto market will only grow bigger and stronger this year.
