Investment MoU worth ₹ 5450 crore signed in the presence of CM Dhami in Dubai*

Dubai. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of various industry groups in the road show organized in Dubai for the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023. So far, investment MoUs worth ₹5450 crore have been signed with various industrial groups in Dubai in the presence of the Chief Minister. While meetings are going on with many other industrial groups. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also invited all the industrial houses for the summit to be organized in Dehradun on 8th and 9th December. During this, Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat was also present along with Chief Minister Shri Dhami.

Today investment MoUs were singned between Uttarakhand government and various industrial groups. Agreements were signed on investment of Rs 5450 crore with industrial groups related to tourism, education, infra, real estate. So far, MoUs of Rs 2 thousand crores by Sir Biotech and Hyatt India, Rs 950 crores by Carmilla Nutrition Technology Group for pharma production, Rs 800 crores by GTC Group and Flow Conglomerate Group for investment in real estate, infra and tourism sectors have been singned . An MoU of Rs 500 crore and Rs 700 crore for manufacturing sector with Exley Group and investment MoU of Rs 500 crore with Sharaf Logistics have been signed. Secretary Industries Vinay Shankar Pandey signed the MoUs on behalf of the state government.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, an investment friendly system has been developed in Uttarakhand. A lot of work has been done in the field of infrastructure in the state.

The Chief Minister said that bilateral relations between India and the United Arab Emirates have become stronger than before. Bilateral trade between the two countries is growing at the rate of about 20 percent. He said that a large number of NRIs are working in UAE. Uttarakhand is also keen to cooperate with you for the planned development of its cities and establishment of new cities, so that it can take advantage of your expertise in this field. The Government of Uttarakhand is always ready to provide all the basic necessary facilities to the investors in the state and especially in the last two years, it has made planned efforts for attracting investment in the state. In this regard , to attract global investment in Uttarakhand in the month of December, 2023. “Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit – 2023 (Destination Uttarakhand)” is being organized.

The state of Uttarakhand has succeeded in creating a distinct identity for itself in India due to its progressive industrial promotion policies. Industrial electricity rates in the state are lower than other states of India, industrial harmony and excellent law and order in the state make it more special. Our state, being situated in the Himalayan region, is blessed with diverse agricultural climate and is suitable for organic agriculture. Various policies, schemes and facilities are being provided by the state government to provide a better environment for the establishment of food processing industries in the state. At present, two mega food parks and four food clusters have been built in Uttarakhand, which are working at their full capacity.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said in his address that the state government is continuously making active efforts to develop the state as a most suitable destination for investment. In this direction, the state of Uttarakhand has appeared before you with its limitless possibilities. The state government is continuously making efforts in the direction of ease of doing business. Uttarakhand is in the achievers category. The state has taken specific initiatives towards reforming labor laws. Similarly, continuous improvements and simplification have been made in the direction of providing land to investors. The State Government is particularly conscious of encouraging investment in specific sectors based on the resources available in the State.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Anand Bardhan, Director General Industries Rohit Meena and other representatives of the delegation were present.