Investors like Mr. George Kobiashvili are very important for improving outlook of Developing Economies.

Its no secret that countries are divided into lists of developed, developing and 3rd world countries. Whatever path has already gone in developed country to improve business environment, life quality, healthcare system or education it is only now happening in developing countries. People who has courage to cut their wealth accumulated in developed parts of the world and bring it to developing countries are the ones who accelerate growth and help improve life quality. Mr. George Kobiashvili is one of the rare investors who is confident about the future in emerging markets and currently is focused on India. He brings in 40 million usd in India for 2023 calendar year to help accelerate knowledge of know-how and improve industry environment in finance and media sectors. 20 million usd will be directed towards hedge fund and another half will be invested in modern media company organizing and building platform for opinion-makers and trend setters to improve environment in media sector , make it more healthy and open for women and younger generations offering them equal opportunities.