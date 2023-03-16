IPVanish VPN Review and Prices

IPVanish offers a user-friendly and feature-rich VPN with a lot of features and is a user-friendly. It's actually an ideal tool for increasing your privacy and security online or just to enjoy Netflix as well as YouTube. Furthermore, it all is priced at a low cost.
In The United States, this VPN blocks Netflix and works with a variety of torrenting software, and provides very high speeds thanks to its WireGuard Tunneling Protocol.
To entice you slightly more, IPVanish can offer its users a range of features , and certain of them aren't available on every other VPN. For instance, you could configure up your VPN connection to operate on the network you prefer or program using an On Demand function. In addition it comes with it comes with the SOCKS5 proxy is also included, that can be useful when you're a fan of torrents.
Don't be rushed into putting the pink shades on. Like any other VPN provider however, this one has its own drawbacks. As an example, apps might get rather difficult in use.
But, there's plenty to explore if you're willing to disappeara small amount of money for the service. Read on to learn more about this IPVanish review and discover what you can get from it, or take advantage of the only Cybernews deal we were able to obtain for you!
Rating:
4.5
Total rank
#4 from #35
No logs policy:
No logs
Price:
Starting at $2.92/month
Servers:
More than 2000 servers spread across 50 countries
streaming services:
Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube
Coupons:
Pros and cons of IPVanish
Pros
- One of the most affordable annual choices
- Servers with geographical diversity
- Unlimited connections
- Free SOCKS5 proxy
- No-logs policy
- Military-grade encryption
- Kill-switch
- Speedy speeds
- Great customer support
Cons
- Price increases after one year
- Doesn't work in China
Does IPVanish work well for streaming?
While it's able to unlock some major streaming platforms, like, Netflix or YouTube, it may struggle with other streaming platforms, including Hulu or Amazon Prime Video.
Platform
Is it effective?
Netflix
Yes
BBC iPlayer
Yes
YouTube TV
Yes
HBO Max
Yes
Hulu
No
Disney Plus
Yes
Amazon Prime Video
No
IPVanish does not have special servers that are specifically designed for streaming. It will use the same servers as all other services. It can become rather annoying since you are incapable of bypassing some crucial streaming websites.
If you want to stream, we suggest using other top providers such as NordVPN or Surfshark which have servers optimized for streaming. These providers offer special servers that provide the smoothest streaming experience. speed is optimized and with the help of modern features, users will be able to safely access a variety of streaming content.
If you're a TV show binge-watcher and want to stream your favorite TV shows, then IPVanish isn't the best choice to opt for. It is possible to find the most effective solution to this problem in the list below of the top VPNs to stream.
Unblocking Netflix by using IPVanish
IPVanish is a viable alternative for getting around Netflix geo-restrictions. Through this VPN I successfully unblock Netflix in the US, UK, and India. There was no freezing or interruptions in buffering. Therefore, I am able to announce that IPVanish can be used alongside Netflix and is able to provide enjoyment from streaming.
However, if you want to watch European movies, I've got disappointing information for you. IPVanish isn't able to unblock all Netflix European Netflix libraries, with only a handful of exceptions. Therefore, if you're looking for a VPN that allows you to access European Netflix I recommend looking through our top VPNs that works with Netflix listing.
Blocking BBC iPlayer with IPVanish
Blocking BBC iPlayerwas pretty complicated. To be precise I was able to get the site unblocked and stream content. However, the quality of the content was not good and I've encountered buffering. Therefore, searching for alternative BBC iPlayer VPNs is the most effective option.
Other streaming services can IPVanish remove the blockage?
I've picked a few big sites to test the IPVanish capabilities however, the results weren't quite as thrilling as you'd like it to be. Only three streaming websites were unblocked by IPVanish The other three were Netflix (US, UK, Indian libraries, HBO Max, YouTube, and BBC iPlayer).
In addition to Netflix US getting unblocked, YouTube TV was also not difficult to get through. If you connect to IPVanish servers, you are able to remove geo-restricted sports highlights or trailers with no difficulties.
The following disappointment occurred when trying to connect to Hulu. The VPN was detected in their filters which returned an error, and blocked access to the website. The same thing happened to other streaming platforms.
Do streaming box IPVanish works with IPVanish?
If you wish to, you could install IPVanish using streaming devices, for instance, Kodi boxes, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku.
If you have a Kodi boxes you can install the .apk file on their site and install it on your device. With IPVanish you can unblock specific content libraries is an easy procedure. For Amazon Fire TV Stick You will require Amazon Fire TV, Amazon 2nd Generation or later versions of Fire Stick to install the VPN service and gain access to content. Roku is also able to perform, but you will need additional hardware, since the streaming platform cannot connect to IPVanish on its own. It is possible to connect to your Roku via a DD-WRT and Tomato router.
Overall, IPVanish appears to be to be a good choice for streaming. If you're just interested in Netflix or YouTube TV, IPVanish will suffice. If you're looking for more specific streaming sites that are not blocked it is possible to encounter some issues. It's a shame because they've got applications that work with Fire TV, Fire Stick or even Fire Cube that makes streaming more easy.
Is IPVanish safe, reliable and secure for torrenting?
Yes, IPVanish can be excellent and secure for torrenting. But calling it a great service for torrenting would be a bit misleading. In reality, IPVanish doesn't make a significant selling point of its P2P features. The service doesn't have special torrenting servers and you'll have to work with that same service.
I've realized that this isn't a huge issue since torrenting using IPVanish is a breeze. The tests showed that the speed of downloading was 7 to 8 MB/s (56-64mbps)once it connected to all the peers. Thus, the speeds were a bit higher than what I'm used to seeing.
There's an SOCKS5 proxy that is free. In fact, this proxy is perfect for users who want to keep high speeds , but at the same time, want to feel secure and enjoy the privacy of their online activities. Therefore, those looking to benefit from more speed are also able to do so.
However, keep in mind that all of us have different requirements, so it's always beneficial to have additional alternatives. In this instance, a look at out our best VPNs to torrent could be helpful.
Pricing and plans
The most important consideration you'll face when you choose the IPVanish pricing option is whether or not you'll need SugarSync. You can choose to purchase only the VPN or an option that comes with their secure storage.
Version
Price
One-month plan
$11.99/month
1-yearplan
$3.99/month
Two-year plan
$2.92/month
However you decide to distribute the money, you will be charged immediately for the entire amount in the form of an advance. When put into the context of their monthly costs, they aren't all that expensive. With the amount of features you'll get and the features you get, it's an excellent bargain.
The option of SugarSync bundle is worth the cost for those who want to secure your storage. After the first month or the first year after which the discount no longer in effect, the price isn't cheap at all. That's why IPVanish is the the cheapest VPN to use for the duration of a year. Contact IPVanish directly for more details about the bundle.
Their 30-day money-back guarantee is only valid for the annual plan. If you're looking to avail an IPVanish free trial make sure you select the monthly plan, since you'll not be able to get a refund. All plans offer the ability to connect up to four simultaneous devices which means you'll have complete freedom in the amount of devices you make use of the VPN.
Payment options available comprise credit cards as well as PayPal. If you're looking to pay using cryptocurrency but aren't capable of doing it.
- If you think that the price of IPVanish is too expensive, there's a way to reduce them. Go to our page for discounts on IPVanish to determine whether there's a bargain available for your.
Do you have the ability to get IPVanish VPN free of charge?
It is possible to download IPVanish free on your smartphone. When you sign up to the annual subscription, you'll be able to enjoy an seven-day trial and will allow users access to every one the top features that IPVanish provides.
To start the trial for free to activate the trial, you must get the IPVanish mobile application through on the App Store and Google Play store. After downloading the app then sign up for your account. It must be an account that is new to be eligible for the trial version for free.
After that, you can select the plan that you like by using the free trial. In order to confirm your account, you'll need to sign up for your subscription via the app store for mobile devices.
Once you have set up your trial account for free You can then install the IPVanish software on your personal computer and then log in to your trial account for free.
Furthermore, after the trial period has ended, IPVanish offers an 30 day money-back guarantee. You can combine the two offers and take advantage of the benefits of a free trial period of IPVanish VPN.
The app for free is exactly like that of the premium IPVanish membership. You'll have the identical security features and protocols, features and server options.
IPVanish servers and their locations
The number of servers isn't the most important aspect of an VPN service however, it does have advantages. A large number of servers can help avoid the issue of congestion in their server. This means that your speed are less affected when the users are all over the world.
In this respect, IPVanish has around 2000 servers across 50 sites. This means that, while the fleet isn't the largest however, the number of servers in the country is more than average. Furthermore, all of servers are owned through the firm, which provides advantages in terms of security.
From the 6 content of servers, the four (North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania) are the most valuable in servers:
Regions
The number of servers
The number of countries
North America
1278 servers
4 nations
Europe
527 servers
30 countries
Asia
> 8 servers
9 countries
Oceania
7 servers
2 countries
Furthermore, it's very simple and simple to select an IPVanish server and a location IPVanish's app. Here's how you achieve this:
- Locate your preferred spot on an interactive map.
- Click on the green bubble that indicates the servers' number.
- Connect to the fastest server, or to one you prefer.
If you're thinking of using IPVanish on Asian servers, you may be quite busy if there are more users who decide to connect simultaneously. However, those who select Europe will enjoy a superior experience.
Be aware that distance to the VPN server as well as your location can affect the speed of your connection.
Is IPVanish available in China?
After going through the test we've come to the conclusion that IPVanish does not work for China. However, there could be a solution that can assist.
However, don't put your hopes up. According to IPVanish informs us on its website "...please take note that China particularly has been threatening to blacklist our IP addresses as well... therefore, even this step may not work."
You can try connecting using manually configured connections to IPVanish's servers using IP addresses instead of their server name. This manner, China might overlook that you're using VPN. VPN.
If this method did not work for you then you must review our list of top VPNs to use in China.
Speed and performance: Is IPVanish speedy?
IPVanish speeds are outstanding because it is compatible with one of the most fast tunneling protocols available - WireGuard that can also be set as the default tunnel in all apps. Our tests have revealed rapid downloading speeds and maintaining around 80 to 90 percent of the performancein important places. Based on the location and your server upload speeds may be quite close too.
Alternately, IPVanish has an option to choose an OpenVPN tunneling technology that provides pretty decent speeds. You can check out the outcomes of the last one week in this table. The table includes the top three places which are the most frequently chosen by users.
Period of data period:02.10 - 02.24
Download
Upload
US (NY)
149 Mbit/s
220 Mbit/s
Canada
250 Mbit/s
307 Mbit/s
United Kingdom
157 Mbit/s
294 Mbit/s
Speed of download and upload baseline 300 Mbit/s
Check out live VPN provider information in the Speed test of VPN tool.
In the end, IPVanish can bring great speeds and enhance you browsing experiences. The most effective thing you can do is connect to the WireGuard protocol and pick an area that isn't that far from your home. Thus, you will enjoy lightning-fast speeds and great security!
IPVanish performance in conjunction with other protocols
In addition to WireGuard as well as OpenVPN, IPVanish also supports other tunneling protocols like IKEv2, L2TP and PPTP..
These are the findings of all protocols that are available:
- Baseline: 300 Mbps download/300 Mbps upload
- IKEv2: 238/32
- The OpenVPN UDP 137/55
- OpenVPN TCP 163/135
- L2TP: 90/24
- PPTP: 42/22
- WireGuard: 240/130
The time it took to connect with IKEv2 was considerably lessthan when using OpenVPN. The download speeds were steady and more consistent, but upload speeds dropped significantly in many instances. On average, download speeds decreased by 21 percent and the the drop in upload speeds was about 89 percent. Similar to OpenVPN the ping times were also more than normal.
While most others VPN providers have dropped support for L2TP however, it's still available in the case of IPVanish. The speeds dropped for downloads (on an average) were about 70 percent and the upload speeds fell by 23 percent. Together with the fact that speed of ping was also not remarkable, it appears that the only situation where L2TP might be beneficial can be used is for compatibility. It's compatible with most devices without issues. But that's not an advantage by itself, especially when you consider how much speed improvements.
It appears that everyone agrees that PPTP is not the best choice IPVanish offers. It's not just because of the security flaws associated with it. Average upload and download performance drops of 86 percent and 93 percent and 93%, respectively. Ping times were massive, suggesting that PPTP is not optimized properly.
In the end this is how IPVanish's top protocols compare to one another:
Protocol
Speed
Security
Connectivity stability
WireGuard
Highest
High
High
IKEv2
High
Medium
Medium
HTTP0_ (TCP)
Low
High
High
OpenVPN (UDP)
Medium
High
Medium
You can however get an comprehension of IPVanish speeds if you are aware of the way other VPNs are performing. Let's look at IPVanish's performance with those of the WireGuard protocol and other leading VPN providers:
Provider
Average download speed
IPVanish
52%
NordVPN
79%
ExpressVPN
66%
Winner
In the end, IPVanish can actually compete with the most speedy VPN provider worldwide in terms of speeds when using its WireGuard Tunneling Protocol. If you're looking for a reliable performance IPVanish is one option we would recommend.
How can I download IPVanish?
- Step 1 : Go to the IPVanish website, and click the button Apps.
- Step 2: Click Download Now button . You will be able to choose the operating system you want to install it on.
- Step 3: Open the downloaded file . Follow the instructions, install the app.
- Step 4: Login to your account with your credentials.
- Step 5: Connect to your chosen server and safely use this highly-rated VPN to stream, game, and torrent!
Interface and user-friendliness
Platform
Experience
Windows
The most enjoyable experience you can get with IPVanish
macOS
Not as customizable, but simple to make use of
Linux
There is no graphic application, it works via terminal
Mobile devices
Apps that are user-friendly and decent.
The IPVanish apps VPN are simple to use and well-designed. They will, however, be appreciated more by advanced users due to the variety of options, advanced settings, as well as detailed information regarding your connection. Windows, Mac, Android as well as iOS users will receive special applications, whereas users who run Linux will have to make use of Command Line Interface. Command Line Interface.
Windows
If you're an Windows user, then with IPVanish you have the option of choosing from a variety of tabs, including QuickConnect Server List as well as Account Settings. Switching between tabs, you are able to quickly change how you connect or switch to an alternative server.
The list of servers can be changed from from list view to view of maps which I found extremely convenient. You can also filter the list by proximity as well as the latency for the server. Furthermore, you're able include servers in the preferred listing that will appear at high of nation list.
Additionally there is the fact that also, the Windows kill button is more flexible than MacOS. macOS version, which allows for local block networks in the area. Other than SSTP as well as PPTP Tunneling Protocols, there is nothing that exists to distinguish between two versions of Windows. Windows and macOS versions.
macOS
In terms of features in terms of features, the macOS version includes an death switch and auto-reconnect, Obfuscation toggle, as well as upon-demand settings.
Apart from this aside, the macOS version is less flexible as the Widows application. However, the experience with IPVanish does not get any better. The entire interface is similar and is very user-friendly and is customizable enough to make the most of it.
IPVanish mobile apps
Imagine you're a frequent cybersecurity tool user today. If so you've likely observed that iOS applications rarely have an advantage over Android. IPVanish apps aren't an exception to the general rule. They're Android version is a step ahead of the iOS version.
iOS
The iOS version includes on-demand connections, shortcuts for Siri and an alternative connecting mode. Other than that, it's all you need. Apart from a an elegant and comfortable interface.
This section lets you modify the features of the program. Additionally, you can see security tools that can be enabled for instance, on Demand feature.
When you select the server and location you'd like to join, IPVanish will make sure that you have the chance that you connect to the top possibility. It also determines which server and city is the best option available.
Android
While the iOS application has a more attractive appearance, the functionality is similar to Android. However, neither app has a kill switch that is specifically designed for it..
But, in this case, you're using the toggle for obfuscation and the split tunneling. You can also limit the size of the packet that can be sent via your network. This could help if you're experiencing difficulties connecting to websites using an internet-connected mobile device.
To enhance your secure browsing experience even further, IPVanish has implemented status information. In this section, you can be able to see an IP address that has changed and IPVanish's name as well as the servers its location as well as the amount of time it has spent on connection and more.
In terms of visuals. There's a switch that can be toggled between dark and light mode which means that If you're using the system's dark mode, the IPVanish UI will not be noticed like an unruly thumb.
IPVanish VPN features
IPVanish is a robust VPN that can meet all your requirements. It includes, for instance, encrypted storage (which is not often seen in VPNs) as well as automatic connection options divided tunneling, traffic obfuscation and even the SOCKS5 proxy.
SugarSync
If you're paying for your IPVanish membership, you have access to encrypted storage for an additional cost. It's similar as Dropbox and Google Drive, with the benefit that it's secured with the encryption AES-256. Therefore, your uploaded files are secured using the same security standards encryption as the data you transfer through your VPN connection.
SugarSync allows you to save up to 500GB of data. One of the most important selling points is you can even allow upload via email. If you choose to enable this feature it allows you to forward attachments in emails to an email address that is unique. The attachments will be stored immediately on the cloud. This is convenient and can solve some issues when you're using an email security service with limited storage for your inbox.
On Demand
IPVanish offers a way to automate connections using an On-Demand feature. When the feature is enabled, you auto-connect to the VPN in pre-defined scenarios. You can configure it to automatically connect and disable it for connecting to a particular WiFi, or turn the feature on while connecting to certain websites.
If you've set it up on your phone, you may opt to disable the VPN when you are at home, and connect automatically in libraries or coffee shops. So you don't have to remember to turn it on. It's easy to forget. VPN works by working in the background. This option can be only available for iOS.
Split tunneling
Split tunneling gives IPVanish users greater control over their VPN settings. By using this option, users are able to select apps that join the Internet and bypass the VPN connections. This means that they'll be directly connecting to your actual IP address instead of through an intermediary.
It is sensible to utilize split tunneling in local versions of the software you're using. You can, for instance, order food from a local store instead of a chain located on a different continent. It's great for Netflix and other streaming services.
This feature also reduces the possibility that your bank application could cause security alerts. The apps are extremely vulnerable to foreign IPs that join the site, since they are often used as a warning to scammers who managed to get access to a person's personal information. By using split tunneling it is possible to stay clear of all these issues. Unfortunately, it's available for Android users only.
SOCKS5 Proxy
Every IPVanish subscription comes with a no-cost SOCKS5 proxy. The proxy is an unencrypted intermediate server that removes the IP addresses of your users. It's well-liked by torrenters who wish to keep their identity hidden when downloading. Many torrent clients are easily altered to utilize SOCKS5 proxy. SOCKS5 proxy for making it impossible to reveal your IP address..
It's important to note that keeping your IP address concealed is the sole benefit. SOCKS doesn't encrypt your data. An snoopy ISP can track what you're doing on the internet. This will reduce the chance of your IP could be listed on a shady list.
For users who are more technologically adept IPVanish's terms of service do not restrict SOCKS5 use to scrape. That means that if are looking to scrape websites for information, you may possibly use IPVanish and not be penalized. We haven't yet tested the service for this purpose therefore don't consider it as a suggestion.
Obfuscation of traffic
Another good feature of the reason why IPVanish doesn't scream at the top of its lungs is traffic obstruction. It is possible to tick a checkbox within the setting that will activate the XOR the cipher used for your data. In this means that your encrypted data is altered and it becomes difficult to tell if that you're using VPN. VPN.
The initial layer of encryption safeguards your exchanged data like the sites you visit. This leaves you with patterns that can be very indicative of OpenVPN use. But, with XOR, the OpenVPN traffic disappears from its VPN attributes because they are mangled by using the XOR step.
It might seem insignificant However, keep in mind that certain governments have implemented firewalls that use deep-packet analysis. They are designed to block the entire VPN use. Thus, with obfuscation you are protected from their blocking to a certain extent.
Is IPVanish secure and safe?
IPVanish is a reliable VPN that employs solid military grade ciphers and comes with crucial protection features. It will protect you from IP leaks or DNS. However, it has several black marks in the past, which make these privacy claims doubtful.
Encryption
As with many consumers-grade VPN services, IPVanish uses the 256-bit AES encryption. The original name was Rijndael the is as one of the most secure options to protect information. This is why it's used extensively in the financial and government institutions. It's just too difficult to be used to force hackers to break into it.
The process of logging in to your account is done using the SHA-512 hash function which encrypt the login information into hashes. Since it's SHA-512 the size of each is at 512 bits which is an enormous amount of data to process. Repeating such a hash could take a ridiculous duration of time which makes your data secure.
Their authentication methods also provide absolute forward secrecy which means that the component that they use to protect themselves is always changing. This implies that encryption keys which they used just a few hours ago might be different than those they're currently using. Therefore, in the event of a breach of data, you'll have confidence that your information will be secure.
Tunneling protocols
IPVanish offers a variety of tunneling protocols that are available. It is possible to choose between:
Protocol
Ideal for
OpenVPN
Security that is flexible, comprehensive and all-around
IKEv2/IPsec
Cellular/wi-fi data/mobile devices
WireGuard
The best overall choice
WireGuard is an innovative type of protocol capable of offering the highest speed, secure and is simple to install. It is available across all their clients and configured as the preferred tunneling option.
OpenVPN (TCP/UDP)is an open-source protocol that provides top-quality security. It is available on Windows, macOS, and Android.
IKEv2/IPSecThe most well-known mobile device solution because of its low usage of resources as well as compatibility and fast reconnections after interrupts. It is accessible across all of their clients.
L2TP/IPSecis a blend of two earlier protocols that, as a whole has been deemed to be pretty secure. It is compatible with Windows as well as macOS.
PPTPAlthough it is large compatibility, it's a tunneling protocol that's not as modern and is sometimes employed when there are no other options that are available. It is only available on Windows.
It's worth noting that there's the SSTP choice that's accessible on Windows. However, I wasn't able connecting to their server by using this protocol. If it's not it could be a reason to advertise because this protocol has been widely used to bypass the Chinese Great Firewall.
In general, IPVanish has a decent range of tunneling protocols including the top choices including WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2. However, it isn't a solitary piece and observe the top VPNs improve - IPVanish moves along with these VPNs.
Kill switch
IPVanish comes with an industry-standard kill button which shuts off your Internet connection if the connection to the VPN server is cut off. However, there are other alternatives to personalize it.
It is also possible to restrict access to LANs and stop the device from networks that are local to the device. This could be useful when you're concerned about who may also be using the public WiFi. You can configure it to disable all other network interfaces while linked with the VPN. This can help keep your data safe from leaks while download torrents.
Our tests showed that turning off the application didn't disrupt connectivity with the VPN server using IKEv2 but was interrupted by OpenVPN. In other words, even if accidently close the app, you'll remain connected via IKEv2, however not OpenVPN.
Enabling the OpenVPN process activated to kill the switch. The application also attempted to connect to the server in the background. The issue was that it didn't provide any notification about what was going on.
The kill switch functions as it should. When you're performing something that is sensitive and your connection fails the kill switch will be on your back.
Disclaimer:
