IRS officer and White Singham, Deepak Pandit’s life translates into a biography

January 31: Sheetal Bhan and Aamir Bengali, the authors of the biography, have been mesmerised and inspired by the life history of Assistant Commissioner of GST and Mumbai Customs, who is nowadays known as the White Singham. Sheetal Bhan, who has been a TedEx speaker and writer, is the niece of the officer and will bring in personal stories that include his mystical childhood, his Bollywood styled love story with Arushi Pandit, the late daughter of a former supreme court judge, Justice AP Misra. On the other hand, Aamir Bengali is an upcoming Hindi film screenwriter who will be the architect of Deepak Pandit’s cricketing years when he played for the J&K Ranji Trophy team and then became the selector of the under 16 Indian cricket team that defeated Pakistan in the World Cup finals at Lords. Aamir will also be penning his escapades as the combative officer who witnessed dynamic highs and lows in his career.
“One of my favourite episodes of Deepak sir’s life is when he was in conversation with a beautiful lady from some gulf country and seemed to be in distress at Mumbai international airport. While a few junior officers found her innocent, Deepak sir had the knack of identifying misdoings by miscreants and just by her walk; he caught her wrongdoing as well. When she was frisked at the behest of Deepak sir, she was found guilty of smuggling gold in her stilettos”, said Aamir.
Deepak Pandit’s life history has been no less than a Bollywood film, said both the authors. When asked about one element that made Deepak Pandit an impacting personality, Aamir said, “I have been in awe with his facial communication, which can convey the most intense message with the slightest of expression. His eyes can impart a sense of security to his loved ones, and the same eyes can tear apart someone with ill intentions.” Sheetal, on the other hand, has been in love with her aunt, Arushi Pandit, who she mentioned, has been her guardian angel and post her demise, Sheetal found this book as a means to relive and tell the story of not only her spiritual and magnificent aunt but also her inspiring and combative uncle, Deepak Pandit.
The biography will also mention underworld threats to the incorruptible officer, as mentioned by the authors and his crazy, smile evoking love story.
The trailer of the book includes quotes in praise of Deepak Pandit, by legendary Indian cricketers, like Chetan Sharma, Praveen Amre, Maninder Singh and many more, along with a couple of senior officials of the CBIC, a department under the Ministry of Finance.
“Deepak is a highly resourceful officer with proper knowledge of law and procedure. It is a pleasure to work with an officer like him”
- John Joseph
Special Secretary to Govt of India and Member (Retd) CBIC
“A great fighter who we called a swing master for his huge in swingers and an aggressive cricketer.”
- Chetan Sharma
(Chairman, Selection Committee, Indian Cricket Team and Former Indian Cricketer)
Film production company Wild Buffaloes Entertainment came on board as the creative and digital partners to create a trailer for the book.
The book will soon hit the racks.
Book Trailer: