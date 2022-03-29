Irshad Thalakala comes forth with a tale of hardships and ultimate triumph in – My Beautiful Memories

March 29: Irshad Thalakala, the author of the bestselling novel My True Angel is coming forth with his latest work – My Beautiful Memories which pervades a journey of emotions, difficult childhood marred by financial constraints, and overcoming all odds to achieve the unthinkable and escape a life overshadowed by hardships.
My Beautiful Memories is a story of hardships and troubles and the protagonist’s efforts to help his family in every way possible to change their circumstances.
Irshad is an avid reader who loves writing blogs, stories, and articles on online platforms. The book was launched by Mr. Varun Harnal at Crossword.
My Beautiful Memories takes us through the trials and tribunals of the protagonist and his past life brings us back to the present day when Anwar, along with his school friends, works to organize a school reunion with the objective of bringing out his childhood friend from the gloom that has set upon him. It is a narrative of the efforts that one makes for their loved ones, be it friends or family; the length that an individual would go to make their lives nothing short of happy and hopeful! Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9390767725