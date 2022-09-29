Is It Prudent To Buy Stellar, DASH, and Dogeliens?

The cryptocurrency market is finally hogging the limelight after registering huge gains for buyers in 2021. It has been in a state of steady growth for the last few years and buyers no more consider crypto coins too risky to dive in. The coin market is widely gaining popularity in the financial ecosystem. Even the 2022 crypto crash failed to block the interest of buyers, which is set for a mega push with crypto revival signs becoming apparent. Celebrities too have started to tokenize their brand value.
The increasing use of blockchain technology and DeFi are making crypto tokens popular. However, the preponderance of so many coins and the current bear market force buyers to zero on the ones most capable to give a good profit. This article presents three such crypto projects that are worth consideration for buyers entering the coin market and looking to harvest big in the coming days.
Stellar (XLM): The Premium Crypto Project
Introduced in 2014, Stellar today commands a cryptocurrency market cap of $2.6 billion and over $118 million in daily trading volume. XLM supply has stabilized at 25 billion after the network burnt 50% of coins in circulation in 2019.
Stellar provides an open-source platform with astute security. Users can transact internationally at a faster pace and have the option to use the tokenized value of any fiat currency. Unlike its big brother Ripple, Stellar is more individual-centric and avoids institutional focus. The XLM ecosystem is the first attempt in the coin market to facilitate fiat currencies in the blockchain arena for decentralized and virtual transactions. This enables users to take the benefit of greater adoption of fiat currencies and leverage the advantages of blockchain for more serviceability.
Despite the 2022 crypto crash, XLM holds 24th rank in the list of top 25 crypto coins. Stellar’s popularity is largely driven by its innovation facilitating value transfer between assets. The platform also supports smart contracts and users can send payments in different currencies. Developers get technical support to build dApps while staking allows good incentives. XLM is gaining ground as a medium for remittances and Bitso, a partner of Stellar, facilitated $1 million – a four-fold rise – in such transactions from the United States to Mexico in early 2022.
Dash (DASH): The Bold Crypto Move
Launched in 2014, Dash was an audacious attempt to mirror Bitcoin while most others came up as altcoins. It came on the same Bitcoin technology while the Ethereum blockchain had a runaway success. But putting all forecasts to rest, DASH soared from less than $10 initial offering to $1,493 in three years. Today, the cryptocurrency holds $455 million in market cap and still hovers above 450% compared to its value in 2014.
DASH ranks 74 among the top 100 crypto coins. It continues to be a great option to reap huge profits as the coin market is set to look beyond the crypto crash. The acceptance of DASH as a digital currency is gaining momentum with hundreds of Dash-enabled ATMs coming up worldwide. The coin is the digital cash accepted at 10,000 online retailers and merchants. Users prefer Dash for its low-cost, borderless, private, and fast way to buy goods and services and transfer money.
Dogeliens (DOGET) The New Crypto
Dogeliens is a new cryptocurrency that can transform the meme world of coins. Its high-utility model and priority on exploiting the GameFi space hold much promise and DOGET presales have become an enticement for buyers to make big gains. There is a firm indication that DOGET can repeat the accomplishments of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu and even go much higher.
Dogeliens has many innovative features. Its University of Barkington is a warehouse of crypto learning resources to educate, empower, and enable buyers to have a credible opportunity in the coin market. Simultaneously, Dogeliens crypto learning academy has many online courses for crypto enthusiasts to know this financial ecosystem and make the most of it.
DOGET staking provides a superior way of generating passive income. The project pushes for a crypto synthesis with Metaverse and GameFi to give developers and users more options to experience and earn.
It is time to buy Stellar, DASH, and cash in on Dogeliens presales.
