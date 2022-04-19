Is it safe for your child to study abroad after the Covid-19 Pandemic?

Global education is resuming after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Education, particularly international education, was one of the worst-affected sectors due to the pandemic's unprecedented chaos as international travel halted. The pandemic impacted students of all ages, courses, and locations. Even international students were forced to switch to online learning, and they had to do so literally overnight. No one could have predicted that this would be the new normal for more than a year, or even two years, in the case of many students. The transition was difficult, but students and teachers rose to the occasion.
The key challenges in higher education in a post-Covid-19 world are primarily geopolitical issues and ongoing economic turmoil. Many countries have recovered economically from the pandemic's economic impact, but many still feel its effects, affecting future graduate opportunities. Something we saw in Ukraine, where thousands of students were forced to flee due to the armed conflict with Russia. However, the founder of Gateway International, Abhinav Jain, interacted with leading universities in the United States, Canada, and other popular countries for studying abroad and decoded that universities are aware of these uncertainties and are providing students with the foundation and confidence they need to move forward. As the old age goes, "the show must go on."
With the global Covid-19 situation improving, many countries have gone to great lengths to reintroduce international students to their universities. Educational institutions have also launched initiatives to welcome international students to their campuses. Universities in the United States, Canada, and other countries welcomed thousands of international students to their campuses beginning in the fall semester of 2021. Still, the ongoing uncertainty about the Coronavirus and its economic effects naturally raise genuine questions and concerns about the value of pursuing undergraduate and master's courses abroad.
Several factors influence the decision to pursue studies abroad. The answer will be different for each student. Still, this 'Yes.' stems from their experience as an international education counselors.
International education from reputable universities is precious because it broadens one's horizons, exposes one to the world, and instills cutting-edge knowledge and skills. High-achieving students graduating from such institutions are always in high demand worldwide. The most important benefit of studying abroad is the unparalleled exposure students can gain by learning from some of the best teachers and others who are also outstanding. Exposure has become extremely important in today's world. As an international student, living in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, or any other developed country provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn about a new society and life. Gateway International caters to this need by assisting students in settling abroad after completing their studies.
With a dedicated team of global education professionals, they assist students in understanding and leading them through the step-by-step admission process. Counseling, Admission Guidance, Financial Aid, Visa Assistance, Pre Departure Services, and Post Departure Services are all available through the study abroad consultancy. They have currently helped approximately 23,000 students in going abroad and intend to continue doing so, for which they have received numerous significant accolades.
The immigration firm is very well versed in the fact that many of the experiences and opportunities are not available at any other point in life than in universities. While most of the countries that the students prefer for migration are economic powerhouses in their own right and provide excellent career opportunities, the other factors also play a significant role in attracting the best international students. There is no reason why one should not pursue further studies abroad for all of these reasons and more.
Is it safe for your child to study abroad after the Covid-19 Pandemic?
