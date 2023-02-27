Is It Worth Using Testosterone Enanthate to Increase Your T Levels?

What is Testosterone Enanthate?
Also called testosterone heptanoate Testosterone Enanthate is an anabolic and androgenic steroids (AAS) that is utilized to combat lower testosterone levels. It is ideal to be used in the treatment of Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) since the injection helps restore the natural testosterone levels and ensure that your body isn't suffering due to its deficiency.
The great thing concerning testosterone can be that is plays a crucial function in many bodily functions. From the growth and development of your bones, muscles and genitals, to promoting the development of your sexuality during puberty. when your testosterone levels are to a low level, all of these areas are affected.
The Science
As an Schedule III medication, Testosterone Enanthate presents an interesting image. It is evident that on one the other hand, its anabolic effects can assist in building muscles that are lean and improve bone density. While, on the other hand its androgenic effects will enhance the male sexual characteristics. When combined, they will provide you with the best combination for becoming competitive.
Here's the problem...
Testosterone Enanthate is available only on prescription only and is classified as a banned substance by WADA. It is therefore not used in competitions except if you don't want to be exiled - and can't be purchased online for use in general. It is only able to be harnessed in the event that you be suffering from an testosterone deficiency.
Note: Testosterone Enanthate is known under a myriad of names. It is marketed with the name Androfil, Andropository, Cernos, Delatestryl, Depandro, Durathate, Everone, Sustrone, Testanon, Testanova, Testrin, Tesostroval, Testoviron and Testro (Yikes! ).
What's Testosterone Enanthate Utilized To Do?
It is a synthetic derivative of testosterone and it is a testosterone pro-drug, it should be no shock it is Testosterone Enanthate is capable of helping hypogonadism sufferers.
Through stimulating your body and causing it to increase the production of testosterone within your testicle, this could aid you in overcoming testosterone deficiency (that may occur as result of aging, radiation treatments as well as diseases that affect your pituitary gland) as well as prevent andropause (drops in sexual vigor as well as desire), fatigue and drops in the libido.
But that's not all it is capable of doing...
Alongside being utilized in TRT It can also be employed for hormone therapy for transgender men. It can alleviate symptoms of menopausal and assist in treating the metastatic cancer of breasts in women postmenopausal (where cancer has taken over).
One of the benefits to all of them is the potential to help encourage lean muscles bulk and increase strength. It's true that it's not made - and is not available specifically for bodybuilders. In theory it is possible to incorporate it into a bulking routine.
Testingosterone's Side Effects
We're not going to lie and claim that the injection does not cause any negative side effects since that's a lie (and that's not what we're talking discussing). Truth is, Testosterone Enanthate can trigger many commonly occurring adverse reactions because of the impact it can have on the balance of your hormones. Look over the below. It is known to cause all of them:
- Nausea and vomiting
- Headaches
- Depression and anxiety
- Skin color changes
- Sexual desire is increased or decreased
- The breasts of men are swelling You read that right - men breasts. The reason for this is as the result of excessive testosterone turning into estrogen.
- Numbness/tingling
- Skin oily
- Acne
- Hair loss
- Weight loss
- Inflammation at injection sites - Testosterone Enanthate dosages are usually administered to your butt which is where you're most likely to feel discomfort, redness, and swelling in the area of injection.
For women, it could result in these Testosterone Enanthate side effects (due to the increase in testosterone within the human body):
- Menstrual cycle changes
- Growth of male hair pattern Yes, this is an unpleasant one since it could trigger hair growth on your chest and chin.
- Male pattern baldness it's not the most attractive of conditions unless you're a fan of developing bald patches that's why we assume you don't.
- The voice becomes more pronounced and hoarseness increases.
- Larger clitoris
Note: Some of the androgenic effects experienced by women i.e. the enlargement of the clitoral area and drops in voice can't be reversed once they occur. Yes, they are IRREVERSIBLE. If your goal is to be a man (and we say this with all seriousness) We suggest women stay clear of Testosterone Enanthate since it's not worth the long-term damage.
Are these all you have To Think About?
Unfortunately, they're not. The above symptoms are the most common and normal side effects that you could expect. Beware, Testosterone Enanthate has also has the potential to trigger more serious issues, and you'll need to notify your doctor promptly if you experience any of these.
Here's what to be on the lookout for:
- Mental/mood changes - anxiety, aggression, depression, etc.
- Trouble sleeping or insomnia
- Snoring
- Problems with weeing/urination
- The signs of liver illness i.e. constant abdominal nausea, pain, unusual fatigue, yellowing of your eyes and skin, and dark urine. This is a serious problem that you must respond quickly when it does occur.
- The swelling of your hands, feet and ankles
- A strange feeling of fatigue or sweating
- Confusion
- Sudden dizziness/fainting/headaches/vision changes
- A warm, swollen or painful groin or calf
- Trouble with speaking
- Instability on the opposite part of the body
- Breathing problems
- Heartbeat irregular or fast
- Reduced Fertility and sperm production
- Prolonged or frequent erections can be painful - in some cases, it may result in painful, prolonged erections that can last more than 4 hours (now you may be thinking , is this something you are able to repeatedly have erections in your bedroom? However, the reality is that it's not a lot of fun or satisfying. Honestly? It's downright uncomfortable).
- The jaw, chest and left arm pains It's also a serious problem be sure to consult your doctor immediately if you notice it.
Don't forget about the abuse and misuse of this injectable - which occurs more frequently than you imagine. In your efforts to increase testosterone and increase your levels and put on the muscle, it is easy to get caught in the trap of overdosing.
In the end, what's the point of having a few extra drops in your dosage? In truth, it's quite a bit.
If you abuse Testosterone Enanthate, you are at risk of liver and heart diseases and stroke, mental/mood issues and addictive behavior, as well as improper bone growth and withdrawal signs i.e. insomnia, fatigue, and depression (when you take a break). The effects of these are not for a couple of days, but rather weeks and even months. Thank you, but no thank you.
Things to keep in mind:Testosterone Enanthate is a medicine prescribed by doctors. They'll have prescribed it due to the fact that they believe that the advantages of this treatment are higher than the dangers. Additionally, they'll have determined with care the right Testosterone Enanthate dosage for you This means that all of this will not happen if you follow the recommended protocol.
In truth the side effects mentioned above are only likely to occur when you take it frequently and in large doses (as it will increase its orrogenic properties). Take care, and you'll be able to lower the chance of developing.
Interactions and Precautions
We would like to say that this was the only thing you had to be concerned about. However, since Testosterone Enanthate can be used as a substitute for TRT It is important to be aware of these safety precautions:
- Inform your physician or pharmacist immediately If you're sensitive to testosterone or suffer from additional allergies i.e. sesame oil.
- Inform your physician - prior to taking Testosterone Enanthate - if your medical history includes some of the following types of prostate cancer (breast or prostate) blood clots, stroke, heart disease, kidney or liver problems high blood pressure or cholesterol (increasing your risk of developing heart or blood vessel issues) or enlarged prostate, sleep apnea, or diabetes (it could lower your blood sugar , and you should be sure to check it frequently to remain in good health).
- People who are older might be more sensitive to certain adverse effects e.g. liver or prostate issues, and swelling of the legs and arms.
- It's not recommended to use when you're pregnant as it could cause harm to the unborn baby. Take it off immediately if you suspect that you're expecting. Don't use it while breastfeeding because it could get into the milk of the baby.
Concerning interactions it is recommended to consult your physician first before disclosing any medications you're taking to minimize adverse consequences. In the same way, you shouldn't begin or stop or alter your dose without getting their approval prior to consulting your doctor.
The medications we are aware of it can interact with include the use of blood thinners and diabetes medications or corticosteroids (need to be handled cautiously, particularly when you have kidney, liver, or heart disease , as they can cause the retention of fluid and increase the chance of developing congestive heart problems). It could also cause interference with lab tests, e.g. thyroid tests, and result in false results.
Be aware that Testosterone Enanthate shouldn't be used in the following circumstances: untreated breast cancer and prostate cancer as well as in women who are pregnant.
Testosterone Enanthate Dosage
The most interesting aspect of Testosterone Enanthate cycles is that the recommended dosage differs for each. Contrary to many testosterone boosters the dosage you take will be contingent on your gender, age and medical diagnosis, your reaction to treatment as well as your current testosterone levels in your blood and if you have any negative effects.
In general, a typical Testosterone Enanthate cycle consists of injecting your stomach (from your physician) every 4 to 5 weeks. It is crucial to have your doctor inject this, since it is not recommended to inject into the vein.
However, it is feasible to use it at home after you've been taught all the procedures for preparation and use. With the help of a professional, you'll be able to know how to recognize the discoloration and particles, in which case you shouldn't use it - as well as how to keep it in the fridge or dispose of it in a safe way.
Be aware that to prevent fluctuation in hormone levels, smaller doses are typically recommended and are given in shorter intervals.
Here are some examples of the kind of Testosterone Enanthate dosage you can anticipate:
- Hypogonadism in males (Testosterone deficit):50-400mg administered every two to four weeks.
- Delayed male puberty5-200 mg each two-to four weeks (for an average of 4-6 months).
- Breast cancer metastatic:a 200-400 mg injection every 2 to 4 weeks.
- Transgender hormone treatment:a 50-200mg shot per week, or 100-200 mg every 2 weeks.
What is the difference between Testosterone Enanthate vs Cypionate?
There are situations where Testosterone Enanthate is utilized interchangeably with Testosterone Cypionate (a depo testosterone). This is typically only the case in the case of hypogonadism since it's not an approved treatment for delayed hormonal therapy for transgender men or women. It is also not approved to treat tumors that have metastatic spread.
What are natural alternatives to Therapy Using Testosterone Enanthate?
Let us be real with you the Testosterone results are promising, in terms of boosting naturally testosterone levels, it's not the only choice.
Given the lengthy list of adverse consequences, warnings, and warnings, we strongly suggest seeking out natural alternatives since they are usually much safer and, most importantly, they are accessible.
Do this...
They are all natural, legal , and do not require a prescription from a physician. Instead, it's easy to incorporate them into your routine with little effort.
- Studies suggest that overweight men are more likely be suffering from lower testosterone levels. This is why it is logical that losing weight may assist in bringing testosterone levels back to normal range.
- Regular exercise - an active lifestyle can lead to testosterone levels to decrease since your brain is convinced that you don't require more. It's good to know that exercise of all kinds will boost your production and keep you healthy. The most important thing is to move your body and to use your muscles. We suggest including high-intensity training as well as resistance training (this is most effective in the short - and long-term) and lifting weights into your training because they all assist in stimulating testosterone production.
In one study that examined overweight males, it was found that physical activity was more effective when it was raising testosterone levels than losing weight.
- Sleep is a challenge to get done, but sleeping for 7-8 hours each night can stabilize your hormones, such as testosterone.
- In one study in which participants only had 5 hours of sleep per night, they noticed a decrease of 15% on testosterone levels. In a different long-term study, those who had only four hours of sleep per night were close to borderline testosterone deficient.
- Vitamin D supplements A 12-month 2011 study of 165 men showed that supplementing with 3,300IUs Vitamin D daily can aid in increasing testosterone levels by up to 25 percent. The research indicates the fact that Vitamin D is a natural testosterone boost. To boost testosterone, it is recommended to spend time outdoors more often or use Vitamin D supplementation.
- Zinc is a mineral that our bodies can't necessarily store it, therefore it's important to take it in every day because zinc deficiency can be related to hypogonadism. To boost your levelsof zinc, it is possible to take zinc supplements or add the mineral to your diet.
- Diet the food you consume can have a significant impact upon the testosterone levels, therefore it's important to take note of the amount of calories you consume and your diet choices. For example, continuous dieting and eating too much can alter your testosterone levels. Likewise, certain food items like beans and nuts are thought to be high in D-aspartic acidthat according to a study in 2009 may boost testosterone production.
We recommend taking in plenty of protein (to aid in muscle growth as well as fat reduction) as well as carbohydrates (which will help boost your testosterone levels during your resistance training) as well as a healthy balance with healthy fats.
- Limit cortisol and stress levels - prolonged stress can increase cortisol levels which, in turn, could decrease the testosterone levels. Also, high levels of cortisol could lead to eating too much and weight gain as well as the accumulation of fat in your organs. All of these factors can adversely affect the testosterone levels.
To reduce stress and to keep your testosterone at its peak, try to consume a healthy diet, take more rest, avoid stressful situations (where you can) and adopt steps to lead a healthy and healthy life.
- Natural testosterone boosters and mineral supplements - that are rich in zinc, and Vitamin B were shown to improve the quality of sperm by 74 percent (according according to one research) and boost testosterone levels of athletes (who were lacking zinc).
TestoMax is one example. It is a well-known natural testosterone booster that is created from boron and magnesium, Fenugreek Vitamins B6, D and F1 (to just name just a few) due to their capability to enhance the natural testosterone production. It doesn't aim to imitate testosterone however, it instead increases testosterone production in the testes, so that you're then in a position to gain lean muscle mass, increased fat loss, faster muscle recovery , and enhanced stamina, endurance and strength.
And TestoMax isn't alone...
On the internet, you can find many mineral supplements with proven results that will help boost levels of testosterone levels.
Ashwagandha has been found to boost testosterone levels in men who are infertile by 17%, and numbers of sperm by 167 percent. While in a separate study of healthy men this testosterone booster raised the testosterone levels by fifteen percent.
Ginger is another one that is beneficial according to research, since it increases testosterone levels by 17%..
Conclusion
Testosterone Enanthate can be a difficult one to comprehend since it's a test you'd usually get identified with testosterone deficient. It's not a product for everyday use. It's not something you can purchase on the internet. It's not even designed to increase muscle mass.
In fact, by increasing the naturally-occurring testosterone level, you can theoretically help you through a bulking and cutting cycle , as testosterone is necessary for muscle development and strengthening bones. However, the reality is that this isn't exactly what it was designed to do. In the same way, while it can be utilized as a component in TRT, Testosterone Enanthate has been banned by WADA and is associated with adverse consequences.
The list's length is frightening - even though they will only happen when you use Testosterone Enanthate or consume too many over a long period of time. The fact that they are there even in the first place can cause the most shrewd of people off, since there's a fine line between getting the dosage right and doing them incorrectly.
So If you truly would like to increase the testosterone levels and reap the additional benefits of having bigger muscles and more fat loss We strongly suggest using natural testosterone boosters like TestoMax. In one compact, neat and legal product, you can easily boost your the natural testosterone production and remain without the risk of negative unwanted side effects.
In addition, you don't have to see the doctor to obtain it. The majority of natural testosterone boosters are available on the internet. If you are able to locate a reliable and trustworthy source, then you'll ensure that you will never be afflicted with testosterone deficiency again.
