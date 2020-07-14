Is Kundali Matching Significant for Love Marriages?

Kundali matching has been an essential part of Hindu marriages since ancient times. All customs and traditions have evolved with time. But the trend of matching kundalis before marriage remained unchanged.
Kundali matching became important due to the prominent practice of arranged marriage. And it has been a deciding factor for making a match between two individuals. The logic behind this has always been to know the compatibility between the couple. In arranged marriages, the two individuals have not spent enough time together to know each other properly. The two individuals, after the union of marriage, are to spend their entire life together and it is essential to know if the match is a good one or not. The couple may not have known each other for a long time before the marriage, but matching their Kundalis can ensure them about a happy and successful married life.
In Hindu culture, marriage is regarded as the reunion of or fusion of two souls through divine rituals and mantras. This connection of soul is said to last forever but it all depends on being able to find and choose the ‘right’ one. Kundali matching is what helps us to know who is right for us.
This auspicious and holy method involves the matching of the ‘Janam Kundali’ or birth charts of the two individuals. A birth chart is the map of alignment of the celestial bodies, stars, and planets during the time of one’s birth. The astrologers then follow the ‘Gunn Milan method,’ which is also referred to as the ‘Ashthakoota method.’ In this method, the astrologers calculate and make the reading by knowing the position of the Moon in the charts of the couple. This method focuses on eight kootas that looks over eight different aspects of a marriage. In the method, each of this kootas is scored based on the match between the two Kundalis. Based on the points obtained by the match, the auspiciousness of their marriage is predicted.
It is believed that of the 36 Gunns, at least 18 needs to match for a marriage to be a happy one.
But is it essential for love marriages too?
With the times changing, arranged marriages are no more as prominent as it used to be. Though some households do prefer arranged marriages over love marriages, the number of love marriages has been increasing rapidly.
The thing about love marriage is, the two individuals have known each other for a long time and they know how compatible they are with each other. They know their preferences, their choices, and are even acquainted with their lifestyle.
Though love is an important pillar for the constitution of a successful marriage, many other important criteria need to be fulfilled too.
Kundali matching does focus on trying to predict the compatibility between two individuals, their behaviour, attitude, and other tendencies. But this is a moot point for love marriages as all this is already known by both the members.
Despite all of that, despite the lack of faith this generation has in astrology, Kundali matching has proved itself essential regardless of a marital union occurring because of love or because of having been arranged.
Matching horoscopes could help any marriage with information and predictions about their married life. Apart from the already mentioned aspects, it also makes predictions about the happiness of the marriage, possibilities of children, and the life span of the individuals. The predictions might also include details about the span of the marriage, the possibility of divorce, break in the relationship as well as how the presence of their partner can make or break their career.
The time is surely changing and evolving and looking backward isn’t something this generation is used to. But when we need advice, we usually resort to our elders because we know that their wisdom is what is going to help us in our ultimate times of need. Remembering that, resorting to the ancient knowledge of astrology and getting your Kundali matched is the best gift you can give to your marriage.