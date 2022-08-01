Is Plena Finance wallet the Metamask Killer?

The significance of Plena Finance, compared with MetaMask, is that it brings in a whole range of functionality on a single platform
Till some time ago, as recent as 2008, when crypto meant trading of Bitcoin, the platforms where the digital money was finding its playground were limited. The scenario has changed considerably with the advent of DeFi, NFTs and Metaverse. DeFi rules the roost these days, with may platforms that run DeFi available for the investor to choose from.
This scenario has also opened up the path for a wholesome evolution of the crypto universe, making transactions in cryptocurrencies more popular. It is a fact that the trading volumes on various exchanges has touched billions.
Of late, various aspects relating to cryptocurrency, such as DeFi, have turned acceptable with the masses taking an interest in them. Significant about them is that users get much higher interest rates compared to the traditional banking system on lending crypto.
However, the new Web3 world that encompasses these aspects, indeed calls for a more understanding to ensure that users do no go wrong. A lot of learning curves are involved, and it has become a must that people delving into the world of crypto need to know all about them. It needs to be understood that DeFi users form only one percent when compared with active users on other centralized platforms.
Advantages of Plena over MetaMask
The significance of the services that Plena Finance brings in is that users get on a platter a whole range of functionality that works on a single platform. That makes it much more than just being a crypto assets storage wallet. For those looking to efficiently perform all the DeFi functionalities, Plena comes across as a one-stop destination. And, importantly, Plena allows the payment of fees in any token the user holds, thus doing away with the practice of having to pay the gas fees in the chain native token.
The advantages are many. Plena allows users to perform multiple DeFi actions with just a tap. That also means that users save time and effort by not having to interact with multiple, tiresome DeFi protocols. For example, users can perform staking, lending, and yield farming activities with Plena. Once Plena is adopted for use, it becomes easier to transfer assets from one chain to another through the Bridge at ease with just a tap.
In comparison, MetaMask isn’t far from unusually daunting tasks, and users might end up not getting best exchange rate when they decide to swap their assets. Further, the best rates in the market is assured when Plena is deployed. Playing the role of a decentralized app designed and created with issues that users could face, Plena helps them understand DeFi's true potential power and go about reaping rich rewards.
Plena: CeFi-like experience in a DeFi App
Making Web3, crypto, and DeFi more accessible is the Plena Finance app, and it does that by rendering its services simple, transparent, and easy to use. Users have endorsed the fact that Plena Finance provides for a centralized feel through the medium of a decentralized app while skipping the collection of user data by any means. Partnerships with a handful of big names in the industry have come in handy for Plena Finance over the years. Backing the company's operations in the crypto arena are many a player, and they include Polygon, Biconomy, Parsiq, Big Brain Holdings, Transak, MultiChain, Astra Guild Ventures, Poolz Ventures, Onega Ventures, OXO Capital, The Graph, Delta Hub, DEC Ventures, Whitelist Ventures, Unilayer, Avalanche, BNB Chain, and Moralis. Among them, Polygon has also given Plena Finance a grant to carry out its operations sans hassles.
It is now common knowledge that modern day finances hold crypto aloft, making users look for a platform that offers added functionality and seamless user experience. Plena fits the bill, and has been handholding users towards their quest towards mass crypto adoption. It is at this point that one realises that MetaMask lacks in such functionalities.
Plena Finance has been recognised as providing users with a more straightforward way of interacting with DeFi. Further, it helps in taking forward actions such as staking, lending, providing liquidity, bridging, and swapping assets at ease with just a tap. No native tokens are required to perform any actions, which means users can pay gas fees with any tokens they have in their wallets. Plena has thus proved itself as a revolutionary entrant in the crypto arena, and stands ahead of its competitors by a mile. Know more about Plena Finance here.