Is Sadik Hadzovic Natural or on Steroids?

Sadik Hadzovic is an American bodybuilder...wait you ask, American? Sadik as well as his entire family relocated from Bosnia & Herzegovina (former Yugoslavia) following the conflict. Since moving to America, He has become a four-time men's physique champion. He has won four IFBB events which included one at the Arnold festival in the year 2015.
Mens Physique
But, Sadik may be more popular for his appearances in the category for men's physique during Mr. Olympia. Mr Olympia, where he's finished 2nd two occasions. He's lost to his nemesis Jeremy Buendia both times.
Men's physique is an art for those who have the look that is fashionable that is Jeff Seid style.
They're incredibly muscular while sporting a v-taper and a small waist. While they're not as strong as the top bodybuilders however, they're pretty good to the average person.
It's surprising that these guys weigh much in comparison to the size of their muscles and with the the champion Jeremy Buendia weighing just just 164lbson the stage. This proves that the fact that if you've got a slim waist and small joints your muscles don't need to be massive to look big.
Classic Physique
After losing to Buendia, Sadik has switched divisions to Classic Physique, where more mass is needed. But this hasn't allowed him to secure his highly sought-after debut Olympia title (as as of now) and he finished 3rd.
Hadzovic has also been sponsored by supplement manufacturer GAT together with Big Ramy..
Sadik's stats:
Height 5 feet 11 inches (1)
The weight (on on stage) The weight is about 190lbs/86kg
Off-Season The weight limit is 210lbs/95kg. (2)
Sadik certainly appears to be the image of a greek-god...but did he get been sucked into looking like this?
As as big as Frank Zane
Frank Zane's statistics:
Height 5 feet 9 inches
(on stage): Weight (on the stage) The weight is The weight of 185lbs/84kg
Off-Season 200lbs/91kg.
Sadik has five pounds larger over Frank Zane on stage, however, he is about 2 inches bigger than former Mr Olympia champion. This makes the two almost identical in terms of size and weight.
It's widely known it was Frank Zane aka 'The Chemist was a user of steroids.
Some believe that Sadik is in a steroid cycle because he's exactly the same size as Olympia. Olympia famous...
However, this method of thinking doesn't work when it comes to proving someone's taking steroids. In Zane's day, there was just a handful of individuals who were serious about bodybuilding.
In the time since Pumping Iron was released this number has risen. There have been million more people fascinated by bodybuilding, and the sport has "genetically evolved'.
Simply put, since the majority of athletes are working out, we're noticing more genetically-gifted athletes who can develop muscle faster than previous generations.
Genetics
Before Sadik changed his focus to men's physique, Sadik had been a model.
Here's an image of what was his appearance in the past:
He was massive even before stepping onto the stage...and it's similar in size to him.
It's not a man who thought 'I'd love to be competitive', and after which he exploded to gain 50 lbs in muscle. He was genetically Hercules from the beginning.
The controversial Before/After Picture
Sadik has received a fair amount of criticism for the before/after photo posted on social media in recent days. Some people were criticizing him and claiming he was juicing since it's not realistic to grow the size he has in several months...
Here's the picture:
It appears that he is larger in the picture of 2016.
But, it's simple to look more attractive by doing a lot of flexion and gaining a massive a$$ at the fitness center.
Just a couple of weeksafter posting this image, he uploaded another photo of himself in a relaxed front position.
Let's see how this photo compares with what he was as in 2012...
In the present spot, as you can see that Sadik hasn't really gained any size over the past the past four years (if there was any) as is typical for a well-seasoned natty.
It was the angle and pose in the previous image that created illusions of huge gains.
The only difference that is noticeable is that Sadik's not conserving as much water in 2016. His training is more efficient, with a better definition of his muscles particularly with his lower delts.
Sadik Hadzovic is an IFBB Pro League Men's Physique bodybuilder. He is among the most well-known athletes of this division. He also was the winner of the inaugural Men's Physique contest at the 2015 Arnold Classic -- considered to be the second largest bodybuilding event following the prestigious Mr. Olympia. Here is his full profile including biography, biographical information, and more.
Sadik Hadzovic
(IFBB Men's Physique Professional Bodybuilder)
The full name is Sadik Hadzovic (Men's Physique Bodybuilder)
Weight
Height
Age
185 - 195 pounds (56 - 61 kilograms)
5'11" (180cm)
35 years old
The Date of Birth
Era
Nationality
June 08, 1987
2010
Bosnian/American
Early Life
Sadik Hadzovic was born in the war-stricken Bosnia & Herzegovina. After a long struggle, his family emigrated into America as refugees, hoping to make the best life. They eventually settled within New York.
Sadik Hadzovic via@sadikhadzovic
Hadzovic had been a comics lover when he was a kid and desired to build a physique as the characters he admired most. The Physique was raised in a strict family and was taught the value of dedication and hard work at a young age.
"I always was attracted by the body types in comics and action figures I was playing with as a young child. From a very young age, I was aware of what I wanted to appear and how I would be like the action characters as well as comic book characters or superheroes."
Beginning Bodybuilding
Per Sadik, growing up was always dreaming of himself as having a muscular with a superhero body. He started exercising when he became bored of his 140-pound frame.
He began exercising as a teenager, performing the plyometric exercise within his room. Hadzovic purchased an exercise bench and weight set when he received his first pay check. But it wasn't long before he was outgrowing his home gym and was forced to join a gym in the area for his training into the higher levels.
While Hadzovic saw immediate improvements following his move to a gym commercial but his progress was slow after a couple of months of training. After studying every aspect of his program, Sadik concluded that his inadequate diet was the main reason for his experiencing an impasse.
The Physique spent time understanding nutrition and developed an focused macro diet program that consisted of eating small portions of food at regular intervals to ensure his muscles had an indefinite supply of nutrients all day long.
Similar: 5 Superhero Workouts and Diet Programs From Hulk and Ant-Man
Career and Competition
Sadik Hadzovic Transformation , 2012-2017
Hadzovic created a jaw-dropping physique at the age of 24 and decided to try his hand by taking part in bodybuilding contests and becoming a professional. He participated in his first contest in the men's Physique division of the NPC Eastern USA Championship in 2011 and finished third.
This NPC Eastern USA show proved to be a pivotal moment in his career , as he was able to gain worthwhile experience and made connections with similar-minded athletes, confirming his goal to become an elite bodybuilder.
It is likely that Hadzovic was struck by the bodybuilding bug of competitive athletes following his first performance. He focused his entire attention to improving his physique and began training every day of the week.
Sadik earned him the nickname the Physiquefor his wide shoulder and full waist. He reminisces about bodybuilding lovers who wore golden age of physiques, with his classic X-frame.
Hadzovic then competed again in 2012 and was awarded the IFBB Pro card by winning the 2012 NPC Junior National Championships at the age of 25. In addition, he competed on stage eight times during 2012.
related: Understanding the way that the Men's Open Bodybuilding Competitions are Judged and scored
Pro Career
Sadik Hadzovic did not take time off following his professional debut and continued to build his momentum to the world of. Sadik had a significant impact on the world of bodybuilding by finishing second in his debut show as a professional - at the 2012 IFBB Greater Gulf States Pro.
Hadzovic's first professional show win was won in the 2012 Valenti Gold Medal of the IFBB Pro that was his third major league event.
2013 was a busy year for Hadzovic. Hadzovic participated in 4 shows of the men's physique division. In 2013, he was able to qualify for his first Mr. Olympia showdown by winning the 2013 New York Pro show. The men's Physique contestant earned an impressive fourth place in his debut year at the largest stage for bodybuilding.
The year 2014 was the time Hadzovic had to relinquish his NY title, but was still able to compete in the Olympia after taking home Tampa Pro. Tampa Pro. He increased his Olympia rank by two spots in his second year.
The Physical Fitness's greatest professional win was in the 2015 Arnold Classic, which also was the first Men's Physique contest at the event. Hadzovic was runner-up twice during the 2014 Olympia weekend, finishing second behind Jeremy Buendia.
Transitioning to Classic Physique
Sadik Hadzovic Classic Physique
It was a year of excitement for the bodybuilding competition circuit. IFBB Pro League announced the launch to the Classic Physique division.
Hadzovic was dropped from his position in the Men's Physique division for Classic Physique in the year 2016. He competed in one show in 2016 - the year of the Olympia which he won the third place prize.
The Physique next competed at the 2017 Olympia in the Classic Physique division, but dropped to seventh place in the same year. The following year, he took off to improve his body. Hadzovic then surprised his fans by announcing that he would change back to the Men's Fitness division.
Then, he was seen performing on stages at the Arnold Sports Festival in 2019. Arnold Sports Festival in the Men's Fitness division, where he took sixth spot.
After a disappointing sixth-place performance during the 2019 ASF, Hadzovic took a absence from bodybuilding competitions. He returned after more than three seasons at the 2022 Pittsburgh Pro and surprised bodybuilding enthusiasts by winning the event in the Men's Physical Fitness division and gaining the 2022 Olympia qualification. His final show was that of the twenty-two New York Pro and the athlete finished third.
Sadik Hadzovic's Competition History
- 2011. NPC Eastern USA Championships -Third place - third-place
- 2012. NPC Metropolitan Championships -- First-place
- 2012. NPC Metropolitan Championships -- First-place
- 2012 NPC Junior USA Championships Men's Physique Division -- Second-place Class B
- 2012. NPC Junior National Championships -First-place - first-place
- 2012 IFBB Greater Gulf States Pro -- Second-place
- 2012. IFBB Orange County Muscle Classic Pro -Second-place - 2nd-place
- 2012 IFBB Valenti Gold Cup Pro -- First-place
- The year 2012 IFBB Houston Pro -- Fourth-place
- 2013. IFBB Europa Show of Champions -Second-place - second-place
- 2013. IFBB Pittsburgh Pro -- Fourth-place
- 2013 IFBB New York Pro -- First-place
- 2013 IFBB Olympia Weekend -- Fourth-place
- 2014 IFBB New York Pro -- Second-place
- 2014 IFBB PBW Tampa Pro -- First-place
- 2014 IFBB Olympia Weekend -- Second-place
- 2015. IFBB Arnold Sports Festival -First-place - first-place
- 2015 IFBB Olympia weekend -- Second-place
- 2016 IFBB Mr. Olympia 3rd place
- 2017 IFBB Mr. Olympia 7th place
- 2019 Arnold Sports Festival -- Sixth-place
- 2022 Pittsburgh Pro -First-place - first-place
- 2022 New York Pro -3rd-place Third-place
Sadik hadzovic's training regiment
The Physiquelikes to work out to train hard and bulky. His workouts are lengthy and intense, and they include plenty of repetitions. According to the bodybuilder heavy weights paired with high reps will give him the best results because the bodybuilder believes that it aids in helping to build strong muscle mass on his slim frame.
Hadzovic frequently trains alongside legendary bodybuilding coach Frank Zane and incorporates his techniques to enhance aesthetics.
"My biggest weakness isn't having the ability to take days off. I enjoy my fitness center too very much. I'm at the gym at least every day of the year. Even injuries cannot stop me from lifting weights and training."
Workout Program
Here is the training regimen of Hadzovic:
Monday Return to work
- Deadlift 5 11-13
- Lat Pull-Down: 4x 11-13
- Bent-Over Barbell Row: 4 x 11-13
- Underhand Pull-Up: 3 x 11-13
- Seated Cable Row: 4 x 11-13
- One set of Overhand Pull-Ups: up to failure
Tuesday The Chest
- Incline Dumbbell Fly 4 x 11-13
- Incline Barbell Bench Press: 5 x 11-13
- Machine Fly 4 x 11-13
- Bench Press: 5 x 11-13
- Cable Fly 3 11-13
- Decline Machine Press: 4 11-13
- The Push Up: 1 Set until failure
Wednesday: Cardio
- Interval Sprints (1-minute rest, 1 minute sprint for five sets)
Thursday: Legs
- Leg Press: 5 x 11-13
- Leg Extension: 5 x 11-13
- Lying Leg Curl 5 11-13
- Donkey Calf Raise: 6 x 11-13
- Squat 4 11-13
- The Walking Lunge: Three sets until failure
Friday Thursday: Arms
- Seated Preacher Curl: 4x 11-13
- French Curl (on a decline bench): 5 x 11-13
- Standing Hammer Curl: 4 x 11-13
- Tricep Push-Down: 5x 11-13
- Heavy Barbell Curl: 3x 11-13
- Aft Overhead Tricep Extension 3 x 11-13
Saturday: Absent
- Cable Crunch: 4 x 11-13
- Leg Raise using Exercise Ball Leg Raise with Exercise Ball: 4 x 11-13
- Alternating Leg Ups Alternating Leg Ups: 4 x 11-13
- Running Plank 4 x 11-13
- Torso Twist with Medicine Ball 4 x 11-13
- Alternating Toe Touch Alternating Toe Touch
- Length of Hanging Leg: 1 Set up to failure
Sunday Shoulders
- Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 5 x 11-13
- A seated dumbbell Side Raise 5 x 11-13
- Seated Dumbbell Front Raise 3 x 11-13
- Barbell Shrug: 4 x 11-13
- Barbell Standing Military Press: 4 11-13
- Standing Dumbbell Arnold Press: 3 x 11-13
Diet and Nutrition
Sadik Hadzovic adheres to the diet that is paleo diet all through the year. Protein from whey is the sole dairy product that is included in his diet. Additionally, The Physique consumes between 2,500 and 2,750 calories a day to keep his physique in the ratio of 2:1 carbs to protein.
Sadik Hadzovic
The bodybuilder restricts his intake of carbs and focuses on achieving his daily calorie goals through proteins and fats. While Hadzovic is training all week long however, he does allow himself a cheat meal each week when he indulges in whatever that he wants.
"I have a high protein and high fat diet. I observed that my body reacts most effectively this way. I also prefer to put the majority of my carbs in the three meals that I eat before my workout (before my weight-training session). When I train, I cut out the majority of my carbohydrates and boost my fat intake."
Diet Program
Below are Hadzovic's bulking and cutting diet plans that he alternates between according to the time in the season:
Cutting Diet
- 1. Meal: 1 cup liquid egg whites, mixed in with bell peppers and spinach onion and cream of rice served on the side.
- Second Meal 1 cup of liquid egg whites, 1 cup cream of rice and rice's cream
- 3-course meal: 8 ounces chicken breast, 3.5 ounces broccoli, and a pickle
- Food 4 500 grams of whey protein, 50g and 1 cup oatmeal in shake
- Meal 5: 1 cup liquid egg whites, bell peppers, spinach, and 1 Tbsp almond butter
Bulking Diet
- One meal: 1 cup liquid egg whites, and three whole eggs combined with bell peppers and spinach onion and rice cream on the side.
- Second Meal: Protein shake with 1 scoop of whey protein one cup of liquid egg whites and 2 tablespoons of peanut butter
- 3. Meal: ( pre-workout meal) 8 ounces of chicken breasts, five ounces of broccoli 3 rice cakes and pickles
- 4. Meal: 2 scoops of protein powder and 1 cup of oatmeal mixed into shake
- Meal 5: 1 cup liquid egg whites, and three whole eggs with bell peppers, spinach and 2 tablespoons almond butter
Sadik Hadzovic Supplements
The Fitness utilizes these supplements in order to keep in good shape and improve his overall health
- Workout Prep :Taking supplements before working out will give you the motivation you require to complete your workouts.
- Whey Protein :Helps increase muscle mass and shed body fat.
- Yohimbine : Research shows it is a great supplement to the loss of fat and increase pumping of the muscles. [1][2]
- L-Carnitine : Helps in converting body fats into energy.
- The amino acid glutamine :Promotes digestive health and keeps the immune system healthy.
- Creatine : Increases strength and muscle growth. [3]
- Fish Oil : Improves joints and heart health and reduces blood pressure.
- Vitamins : Provides you with your daily micronutrient requirement.
FAQs
Is Sadik Hadzovic tall? Sadik Hadzovic?
the Physiqueis 5-foot-11 and among the more tall Men's Physique competitors.
Did Sadik Hadzovic ever won an Men's Physique Olympia title?
No. Hadzovic has never taken home an Men's Physique Olympia title. But, he's been as runner-up two times in the same competition as Jeremy Buendia in 2014 and 2015. The Physical Fitness' greatest career achievement was in the inaugural Men's Physique contest at the Arnold Sports Festival in 2015. Arnold Sports Festival.
The Wrapping Up
Sadik Hadzovic is among the most popular bodybuilders on the professional circuit, and his massive social media following is a testament to. The Physique ended his five-year absence with the victory at his first Pittsburgh Pro in 2022 Pittsburgh Pro.
Hadzovic is scheduled to take onto the stage in his 2022 Olympia showdown, which is scheduled between December. 15-18th, 2022 at Las Vegas, NV. With his momentum ahead of him, the fans are expecting massive things from him during the event.
Verdict
We don't have enough evidence claim that Sadik has been taking steroids.
One thing we know for certain is that Sadik has a bizarre genetic background.
He doesn't have gynoor hair loss or any other sign that suggests he's been taking steroids.
Larger guys who aren't bulky make the majority of their gains in the very beginning in their bodybuilding careers. After that, they don't get any bigger.
It is clear the same thing that occurred with Sadik.
Disclaimer:
