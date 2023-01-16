Is this Bosnia’s own Kim Kardashian? Meet Elvisa Dedic

Elvisa Dedic, a multi-talented influencer who has breached the heights of fashion with her incredibly impressive looks, taste in fashion and her impeccable sense of style which rarely fails to amuse an individual. Her creativity in fashion coupled with her daunting modeling poses gives her a significant advantage over other influencers of the era.
In such a competitive industry, it is difficult to remain afloat, let alone soar the stars- however Elvisa has managed to pull it off quite eloquently. She has fans all over the nation and is quite a sensation in the US as well.
Her fans have recently begun to give her an enriched title- Bosnia's Kim Kardashian. Since the star hails from the torrid lands of Bosnia (for which she still holds ample of love), and has a body type strikingly similar to that of Kim Kardashian, she has gone viral.
She is a model for Fashion Nova and has nearly 3M followers on instagram alone. She also started a line of her own products under her name @Elvisacosmetics featuring several makeup and leisure wear items curated by her own designs and choices.
Elvisa is also an apt feminist. She has been inspired from her family and is actively encouraging all women across the world to fight for their rights. She is one of the few influencers who have not only spoken, but also taken steps to ensure that women are not wronged. She is soon going to be an attorney and will open up her own law firm. One can see more on her Instagram (@Elvisadedic) and be inspired from the change she tries to bring.
To achieve tremendous amounts of stardom at an incredible speed, is surely an impeccable feat. She is currently studying and also has a degree in Criminal Law.