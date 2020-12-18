Is this the biggest step forward in Data Analytics?

vPhrase Analytics, led by Neerav Parekh, is all set to transform data analytics and reporting for businesses with the latest release of their product Phrazor.
The stark contrast between the way business is conducted in modern times and in the past is the use of latest technologies to store all sorts of information. However, one big drawback is that every big business has to deal with enormous amounts of data on a daily basis. More important is to manage the data to find useful information that may help in progressing business. The right acumens from data analysis can be helpful to predict sales trends, find new customers, improve customer service and customer retention, and eventually drive better business decisions.
The common method of data analysis is with the assistance of business intelligence solutions, visual dashboards and various data analysis. The analytics is usually revealed in the form of graphs, charts, tables and visualizations. Although this method is quite effective in visualization of complex data, it lacks the necessary tools to find important findings such as - in-depth knowledge and the inter-relationship between various data points. Over the time this leads to further complicating data in future and may even end up harming the business in the long run.
Data analysis platform
To tackle the aforementioned problem, vPhrase launched Phrazor, a self-service BI product. Phrazor analyzes and summarizes massive complicated data into a few bullet points, and highlights key actionable insights for data-driven decision-making. This is automatically represented in the form of charts and graphs. It reveals important business insights which were previously unknown and speeds up the decision-making process.
Uniqueness of Phrazor
The following are the key features that make Phrazor a unique data analytic tool:
● Augmented Analytics: It allows users to create BI dashboards that are user-friendly by promptly generating stories alongside visuals.
● Self-Service Tool: Phrazor is a purely self-service tool that allows business users to easily create an interactive dashboard and get desired data analysis in just a few clicks.
● Customized Reporting: Phrazor automatically generates easy-to-understand reports that can be customized to meet specific requirements.
● Query Data: Phrazor allows users to get relevant, real-time insights by asking questions to their data. .
● Data Drilldown: The platform allows users to drill down into their data and reveal hidden trends and factors that may affect their business KPIs.
● Collaboration and Sharing: Remote work is now easier with a common dashboard for teams to collaborate, comment, assign, and tag users.
● Multilingual Support: It gives customized reports and insights in multiple languages, to match specific reporting needs.
● BI Plugin Support: Phrazor plugin is available for BI platforms such as Tableau, Power BI, SAP, Qlik, and MicroStrategy.
Phrazor is a globally trusted data analytics tool
Phrazor is used by more than 30 enterprises with 50+ use cases across diverse industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Pharma, FMCG, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Logistics. Some big conglomerates like Fidelity, Barclays, Dun & Bradstreet, ABB, Sanofi, Abbott, Torrent Pharma, Olam, Sony Network Pictures, Motilal Oswal, HDFC Bank and many more regularly use Phrazor for data analysis.
About vPhrase:
vPhrase is a global tech company offering AI-powered business intelligence, reporting automation and business analytics solutions using Machine Learning and Natural Language Generation technology. The main product of the company is a self-service BI platform called Phrazor, which assists businesses across diverse industries in data-driven decision making by providing data analytics.