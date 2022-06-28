ISCON Group to launch high-end luxury homes, weekend villa projects

Jateen Gupta, Partner, JP ISCON Group, says the two projects will be several notches above any existing or proposed projects in Ahmedabad Gujarat’s pre-eminent real estate developer is launching a 4 and 5 BHK residential project on Iscon-Ambli road and a weekend village project in Bavlu village
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 28: JP ISCON Group, Gujarat’s pre-eminent real estate developer with a proven track record of launching iconic projects and setting new benchmarks in the industry, is launching a high-end ultra-luxurious residential tower project and a weekend villa project.
JP ISCON Group is a pioneer in Gujarat’s real estate industry and has launched several landmark projects over the past ** years. The ISCON Mall in Ahmedabad was the largest shopping mall in Gujarat when it was launched in 2007. ISCON Platinum, the group’s high-end luxury residential project in Ahmedabad, is also a benchmark in terms of world-class amenities and facilities.
“At ISCON, our commitment is to deliver only the very best to buyers. Innovation and quality have been our hallmarks over the past ** decades and we are taking these several notches higher with the launch of a high-end residential project and a weekend village scheme,” said Jateen Gupta, partner, JP ISCON Group.
ISCON is launching a 4 and 5 BHK luxury residential apartment scheme on Iscon-Ambli road, which has emerged as the most premium location in Ahmedabad in the past couple of years.
“This will be an ultra-luxurious 20-storey project with the unit sizes ranging from 5,820 sq feet to 13,360 sq feet. The project will come with world-class amenities. No other existing or planned project in Ahmedabad comes even close to what the project will offer,” said Mr. Gupta.
The second project is a weekend villa scheme in Bavlu village, near the site of the new Karnavati Club. Spread over 7 lakh square yards, with plot sizes ranging from 2,000 sq yard to 4,500 sq yard, the ISCON residential community is one of the largest schemes of its kind around Ahmedabad.
“Saota, one of the world’s top architectural firms, that has designed iconic projects around the world, has designed the weekend villa scheme. It will be unlike any other villa project in the city and highly aspirational scheme for the chosen few. We have just launched it and have received an overwhelming response from buyers. The project will also give a huge boost to development in and around Bavlu,” said Mr. Gupta.