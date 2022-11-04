Ishant Sharma shares his views on the T20 World Cup 2022

In a recent blog post, sports writer Adam Drury talks with Indian pacer Ishant Sharma about the Indian team’s preparations for the T20 World Cup. They discuss the team members’ mental state given their experiences with bubble life and hectic schedules. They together discuss the importance of bowlers and the right mix of experienced and young players being the right ingredient for lifting the silverware. They also ponder over Jadeja and Bumrah not being in the squad for the tournament and their impact on the team’s performance.
Speaking of young players, Adam asks Ishant what he thinks the future will be like for younger players like Rishabh pant and Suryakumar Yadav and how they could contribute to the world cup. Ishant calmly acknowledges their talents. Speaking of Pant, he says that if the boy gets a chance to turn “a game on its head”, he could surely do it. Sharma says that he has enough faith in Pant that if he wants, he can single-handedly win a game, as has been clear from his past games. Pant, according to Ishant, never allows the pressure of a game to get a hold of him.
When it comes to Suryakumar Yadav, however, Ishant says that he indeed is a challenge for a bowler. The fast Indian pacer compliments the massive improvements that Yadav has made in his game. He says that Yadav “has gone from being a good player to someone who is a 360-degree player.” Yadav, Sharma says, can bowl, field, as well as bat effectively.
Drury further hilariously asked Sharma how he thinks selectors select these talented players into a team. To this, Sharma laughs and says that he is glad he is not one. Ishant further explores his words by saying there is no shortage of strong and talented players. In order to ensure gravitas in the squad, a player needs to give their best in their games, or else it won’t be long before they too get replaced.
Looking back, Adam Drury asks Ishant Sharma how the team is coping with the fact that the Indian team has been undergoing a global silverware drought, since their 2007 win. To this, Sharma says that they have mostly been unlucky in their games. Almost everything, Ishant feels, depends on the toss. And in the last world cup, India, unfortunately, lost all of their first three tosses. Owing to IPL, the Indian cricket team surely has “loads of squad depth”, but it all still comes to the team who wins the toss. Sharma, therefore, is hopeful that the team shall get a bit lucky this time.
Finally, Adam asks Sharma, other than India, which teams he thinks can challenge for the World Cup. To that Ishant echoed the predictions of the great Sachin Tendulkar and named – Australia and England. He feels that the batsman of these teams can easily put bowlers under pressure (he names David Warner and Jos Buttler) with their furious batting and can challenge India for the title.
