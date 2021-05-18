“It will bounce back,” Suresh Nanda on once again derailed hospitality

In FY2020-21, the hospitality industry witnessed a decline of 75 percent revenue when compared to the previous fiscal year.
While commenting on the critical situation of the hospitality industry amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Suresh Nanda of the Claridges Group of Hotels has said that the industry will bounce back once restrictions on movements are eased. “The sector was on its way to revive then suddenly the surge in the Covid-19 cases and newly imposed restrictions on the movement made hospitality to go into a critical phase once again.”
Recently, several hospitality industry bodies including the FHRAI (Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Association of India), have asked PM Modi for immediate fiscal support amid severe impact. “The industry will bounce back as it has become resilient from the past one year experience. However, we need immediate support from the government in form of packages,” says Suresh Nanda.
“Due to financial losses, 30 percent of hotels and restaurants in the country have shut down permanently and about 20 percent haven’t opened fully since the first lockdown. The remaining 50 percent continue to run in losses and revenues are below 30 percent of the pre-Covid levels. The financial institutions have marked the industry in the negative list,” said Pradeep Shetty, joint secretary, FHRAI.
“I completely agree with the demands of FHRAI such as granting a moratorium on EMIs and interest payments, waiver of statutory charges, property tax, water charges, electricity charges, the excise license fee for the time being,” he says. Nanda also called the present time a crucial juncture where the actions of the government will decide the future of the industry, hence he requested immediate support of the government to the cash-starved industry.
Hospitality is one of the biggest employment-intensive sectors supporting millions of people across India directly and indirectly. During the second coronavirus wave, it has once again forced small and medium hotels and restaurants to shut their operations, forcing several thousands of people out of job. “This time, some of them can face a never returning-like situation. We should save them so that they can bounce back once the situation becomes normal,” says Suresh Nanda.
However, he also said that when the current wave will fade away, “the industry will bounce back as the businesses have adapted to become more resilient and know how to cut costs while ensuring better services.
Suresh Nanda is a global business leader and is the Chairman of the Claridges Group of Hotels.