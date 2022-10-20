It Would Be Careless To Miss Out On Uniglo.io, Synthetix, And Near Protocol
If you're not already actively investing in digital assets, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about. Newcomers to the space are often intimidated by the seeming complexity of the ecosystem. However, once you take the time to learn the ropes, you'll find many exciting opportunities.
In particular, we believe three digital assets – Uniglo.io (GLO), Synthetix (SNX), and Near Protocol (NEAR) – currently offer compelling investment potential. Let’s discuss each of them.
Uniglo.io (GLO)
The public will be introduced to this new intriguing social currency in November, and excitement is building as the project nears its launch. The price of Uniglo (GLO) has risen by 55% recently as more investors engage in the presale.
Uniglo's remarkable dual-burn process ensures that no new tokens are ever minted, providing holders with the greatest set of deflationary qualities in the sector. The protocol burns 2% from each GLO transaction, following the ultra-burn feature, which means buying back GLO tokens from the market and destroying them. This ensures that scarcity grows along with the Uniglo protocol and provides an excellent opportunity for early buyers.
Another central selling point of GLO is its asset-backed nature. Uniglo DAO’s mutual fund, the so-called GLO vault, already holds a handful of digital currencies, stablecoins, NFTs, and real-world digitized assets. The diversity of assets supports the price of GLO during the harshest market trends and lets users remain portfolios in green.
Synthetix (SNX)
Synthetix (SNX) is an Ethereum-based system for derivatives liquidity. It can issue various synthetic assets from physical and digital realms, referred to as synths. Everything with value may be converted into synths, including the U.S. dollar, cryptocurrencies, gold, etc.
Synthetix utilizes the decentralized oracles of Chainlink, which are more precise and difficult to manipulate. With exact current pricing, all synthetic assets have a value corresponding to their true worth.
SNX token is essential to the Synthetix platform and is utilized as collateral while generating synths.
Near Protocol (NEAR)
NEAR began as a machine learning project before transforming into a blockchain development platform. This project is distinguished by its innovative BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service) features. NEAR Protocol utilizes its network of nodes to build a decentralized cloud infrastructure that enables the deployment of decentralized applications (dApps).
NEAR Protocol can provide tremendous scalability and cross-chain compatibility with other networks, like Ethereum, as a result of this mode of operation. Thus, users can move their tokens from different blockchains to the NEAR Protocol network, gaining higher processing capacity and reduced transaction costs.
Conclusion
If you're looking for some of the hottest altcoins on the market today, then you'll want to make sure to check out Uniglo (GLO), Synthetix (SNX), and Near Protocol (NEAR). These three are currently seeing strong momentum and growth, offering investors unique opportunities.
Learn More About Uniglo:
Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register
Website: https://uniglo.io
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.