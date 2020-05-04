It's celebration time for renowned author Roshan Bhondekar who wins big at the 'Global Shorts' film Competition in Los Angeles

Internationally acclaimed author Roshan Bhondekar's The Shoes bags another milestone by receiving special mentions from the 'Global Shorts' film Competition in Los Angeles. Earlier, The Shoes bagged an award at the Global Film competition in San Diego (California) for recognition for Liberation/ Social Justice/Protest and also getting an official Selection in F5: FPP Financial Focus FilmFest, Florida - the United States for Audience Choice Award.
The Shoes is A short film, which is based on Global social issues like child education and poverty. Shot completely in Spain and the key role played by child actors from Spain – Alicia Cornide, Valentina Ortiz, Iria Gonzalez, Carla Bote, Adriana Segador, produced by Sahra Ardah from Spain.
Written, directed and produced by Roshan Bhondekar, an Indian-born Spanish filmmaker who hails from a small town named Tumsar from Maharashtra, India.
Roshan Bhondekar's journey has always been inspiring to many. Being the eldest son who has come from poor family background, it was tough for Roshan and his family as they had to struggle for a two-time meal and that's what kicked the author to do something big.
With sheer dedication and hard work, Roshan has come so far. The celebrated author has also written books like The Frame: An Art of Optimism and Love - The Key to Optimism: Path Towards Happiness. Also, Roshan's other short film Hausla Aur Raste, too won prestigious awards during International film festivals, one during the Delhi Shorts International Film Festival as 'Special Festival Mention', in India and another one as 'Best 1st Time Film.
Talking about the achievement, Roshan Bhondekar shares, "We never thought that our small efforts towards film making while addressing social issues will give us international awards, as on today we have received 6 international awards for ‘The Shoes’ alone. The special feeling when audiences from different parts of the world are appreciating our ideas, we will keep doing best for bringing the best talent and ideas on the screen. Honoured to be participated along with powerful Hollywood projects”
Jeff Hudgins who chairs 'Global Shorts' Film Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, "Global Shorts is a Los Angeles-based international awards competition that recognizes short films with a runtime of 50 minutes or less. It is a sister competition of One-Reeler, an IMDb-recognized short film competition that accepts films 12 minutes or less. Each of our competitions has separate categories, judges, and Awards packages. Attracting filmmakers from all over the world, our competitions emphasize original, impactful storytelling – the same qualities film festivals and distributors look for. Past competition Winners have also won or been nominated for: BAFTAs, British Independent Film Awards, Cannes Film Festival Awards, Emmys, Genie Awards, Golden Globes, Saturn Awards. Some of the countries we have received Winning submissions from include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, UK, USA".