Jack Black Received the Comedic Genius Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jack Black, the renowned comedian, actor and musician, took home the Comedic Genius Award at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards held on the fifth of June. This is the ninth time Black has taken home an award from MTV for his roles in film and television. His most recent award preceding this was for Best Duo and Best Comedic Performance in 2018. The Comedic Genius award has been given to many other titans of comedy in recent years such as Will Ferrell and Melissa McCarthy with Sacha Baron Cohen taking home the award in 2021.
Jack Black launched himself onto the stage and performed two somersaults which led to him losing his panda hat. The crowd loved this performance and cheered him on. Black was introduced by Awkwafina who called him, “one of the nicest guys on the planet”. When Black arrived at the podium he played with the crowd some more and said, “Oh my god! I need a little blast of oxygen”. In his acceptance speech Black, listed some of the most notable films he has performed in a humorous manner to question his right to the award. He went on to say, “I don’t deserve this, but I will take it, thank you MTV”. He went on to thank his fans, his wife and his two children for helping him get to where he is.
The Early Life and Career of Jack Black
Jack Black was born Thomas Jacob Black in Santa Monica, California in 1969. Both of his parents, Thomas William Black and Judith Love Cohen, were satellite engineers. His mother worked on many well known astronautical projects which include: The Apollo guidance system for the lunar module, The Hubble Telescope and the Minuteman guidance system for nuclear missiles. In addition to these professional accomplishments she was also a writer. Black has three half-siblings through his mother and all of them are older than him. His siblings are called Neil, Howard and Rachel. Unfortunately, Howard passed away in 1991 at the age of 36.
Black’s mother was born Jewish and this caused Black’s father to convert to Judaism. Black and his siblings were raised Jewish and attended a Hebrew school. His parents decided to part ways and got divorced when Black was 10. After this, Black’s father ceased his practice of the faith of Judaism. He would later move with his father to Culver City where he would often visit his mother. As a child, Black made his first screen appearance when he featured in an advertisement for the new game Pitfall! In the year 1982.
In the year 1987, after Black dropped out of college, he joined the Actors Gang and he featured in several stage shows of different genres. The Actors Gang was founded by UCLA students, one of which is Tim Robbins. Black’s career would gain momentum after this and it would lead to him getting small roles in major television shows such as The x-Files and Northern Exposure. It was during this time that Black would appear in a pilot for television which was never aired called Heat Vision and Jack. The show was directed by Ben Stiller and starred Black as a former astronaut who was being chased by a character who was played by Ron Silver. Black’s character was accompanied by Owen Wilson voice acting as his friend who had physically merged into a motorbike. Black’s film career would begin when Tim Robbins cast him in the movie Bob Roberts. Black then had other small roles in Films such as in Waterworld and The Cable Guy.
Final Thoughts
Jack Black’s early life and career are often not spoken about and considering his award it is appropriate to provide a greater level of context to Black and his career. His MTV award comes as the result of a professional who is dedicated to his craft and worked his way up from the bottom. This has resulted in his success and his roles such as Po in Kung Fu Panda. While Black may not think he deserves the award his career speaks for itself and it is filled with truly unique and entertaining performances.