Jack Dorsey is Building 'Web5’ Powered ByBitcoin (BTC). Gnox Token (GNOX) Offers Passive Income To All Web3 Investors

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has announced a new platform on Twitter called ‘Web5’, a combination of Web3 and Web 2.0, built on the Bitcoin blockchain.
The Block Head (TBH), one of Dorsey's Block's Bitcoin business groups, created Web5 (formerly Square). The platform brings decentralized identity and data storage to applications.
The Web5 claims to solve the problem of personal data security.
“We struggle to secure personal data with hundreds of accounts and passwords we can’t remember. On the web today, identity and personal data have become the property of third parties,” the company said on its website.
According to the company, "It lets developers focus on creating delightful user experiences while returning ownership of data and identity to individuals."
To the Twitter co-founder, Web3 is not truly “decentralized” or owned by its users but instead by various venture capitalists and limited partners.
