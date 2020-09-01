JAMIE RAINE RELEASED HIS NEW SINGLE - FEEL ALIVE

From the eldest era up to now, music has been a part of everyone's life. From classical to modern jazz, hip-hop, pop, etc., people subconsciously rely on it. For some reason, not everybody has a love for one genre. Whereas it is an expression, and nobody has the same exact emotions, the taste in music comes in variations. Today's technology has creatively produced stuff and medium to create music. This contribution has been widely utilized, which is a good stepping stone for innate artists with remarkable talent.
One of those flowers that bloomed just right in the season is Jamie Raine. He made use of his potential to produce a genuinely interesting craft. Jamie is into beat making. Now, he has been working with a lot of artists all over the world. He even gets to release albums of his own. Earlier this 2020, Jamie Raine released his single entitled Feel Alive.
Jamie Raine is an English national. He currently resides at Country Durham, the North East of England. This young face of modern music created a red carpet of his own in the music industry.
The genre of his crafts is called Electronic Dance Music (EDM). This type of music is usually heard in social places like clubs because of its series of amusing rhythm that surely can boost people's vibe until they dance into it. EDM is not only raved in such places today. Some are fond of listening to the genre at home.
Not all would appreciate the art of beat making and every artist knows the downside of their very chosen genre, but who knows how many people you can drive into your masterpiece one day?
Jamie Raine has incredibly driven people to listen to his music. His ideas go together seamlessly. His YouTube channel is up today and he posts his albums there as well aside from his other contents. His avid subscribers commented that his Feel Alive single is such a “banger”. Some also said that they saw him on Tiktok and they already knew that his creations are totally mad.
The single and his other releases are widely available on music streaming applications. Jamie Raine also has a Spotify account. You can follow him there and his social media accounts that he has ( Twitter and Instagram) for more updates on his crafts.
Jamie Raine is more than just a talented man in the field of music and entertainment. He is a soulful person who wants to pave everyone's dullness away through his music. This time's artists cannot be compared to Jamie's ascent because his works are truly magnificent to the soul. Thus, making a room for relief for his listeners especially this pandemic season.
