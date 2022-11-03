Jay Cutler Bodybuilder Age, Net worth, Height, Bodybuilding Routine, Before and After Pictures

In the bodybuilding arena, Jay Cutler is the most resounding name who won Mr. Olympia contests 4 times! The background of a highly trained and professional bodybuilder in the past wasn’t from the bodybuilding community before Cutler used to work with his family’s construction business and his life turned around when started focusing on winning bodybuilding contests.
Today, we are going to know about Jay Cutler and how he got an explosive body and strength.
Jay Cutler Age
Jay Cutler was born on August 3, 1973, which makes him 48 years old as of 2022. He won his first Mr. Olympia competition in 2006 when he was 33 years old and instantly got to the peak of his career.
During his career, cutler rivaled some of the biggest names in the bodybuilding world i.e., Ronnie Coleman and Phil Heath who were the most honorable contestants in Mr. Olympia.
Jay Cutler Net worth
Authentic sources claim that as of October 2022, Jay Cutler’s net worth is around $30 mil. Jay indeed earned his net worth through hard work and dedication, he also got a big share of his fortune came from multiple endorsements because of his own bodybuilding supplements company.
How Jay Cutler spends his money has been asked by many of his fans, Cutler owns a fancy home in Nevada’s posh area which he purchased for $1.57 million in 2007. Jay Cutler has a love for cars as he also owned world famous convertible Mercedes and Porsche Turbo.
Jay Cutler Height
Both Jay Cutler height and weight have been the top subjects for novice bodybuilders as Cutler’s weight changes when he is up for a competition and is different in off-seasons.
Jay Cutler is 5 ft 9 inch and weighs around 118 kg (260) pounds for contests while 132 kg (291 pounds) off-seasons.
Jay Cutler Bodybuilding Career
Inspiration for Jay Cutler was training with Marcos Rodriguez; this was the time when he began training to become a professional bodybuilder. In 1992, Jay appeared in his life’s first contest which was the Gold’s Gym Worcester Bodybuilding Championship, in that arena Jay Cutler won 2nd place.
From 2002-2004, Cutler won Arnold Classic titles in a row and upon his first Mr. Olympia contest before 2006, he was placed second to Ronnie Coleman. In 2007, the rise of Jay Cutler began as he won the Mr. Olympia championship three times in a row until 2009 when he also defeated the monster, Dexter Jackson.
Then the following year, Cutler defeated Phil Heath and claimed 4th time Mr. Olympia winner in 2010. Jay was featured in several magazines which bolstered his career furthermore. Flex, Muscular Development, and Muscle and Fitness were some of those magazines that still write about him occasionally.
Jay Cutler Bodybuilding Routine
Cutler is a 4 times Mr. Olympia winner and an owner of Cutler Nutrition supplement company which offers high-quality supplements for muscle gain and cutting.
When it comes to Jay Cutler routine for bodybuilding, we could summarize it shortly by describing his 7 days workout.
Jay Cutler Daily Bodybuilding routine:
· Day 1: Chest Day for Jay Cutler
· Day 2: Arms Day
· Day 3: Back Day
· Day 4: Off
· Day 5: Shoulders
· Day 6: Leg’s Day
· Day 7: Off
Each body part is targeted differently according to Jay Cutler, “I want to use a weight where I struggle around 10, maybe I can get 12 out of it. But sometimes I may do 15 reps, sometimes on a leg press I may do 20 reps or squat 20 reps, it really depends on the day.
What we’re trying to do in bodybuilding is really just try and build muscle and get that pump, I always work towards the pump in the gym, not necessarily weight records.”
Some fans might think Jay is only a pump artist but that’s not it. During Jay Cutler's mass-building exercises, he easily reps 405 pounds on the incline bench press. According to Jay Cutler’s bodybuilding philosophy, if you can use a higher-volume training style you still need to lift heavy weights.
About Jay Cutler Workout
Learning how Jay Cutler was trained is helpful if you are looking for becoming a professional and tireless bodybuilder. With Jay’s high-volume training program, he executes 6-8 different types of exercises and 20-30 sets per muscle group. This is only an explanation of Jay Cutler’s single workout routine!
Once again, the secret for Jay Cutler’s muscle bulk is performing high-volume workouts and training sessions for the pump. He explains himself like this “I’m a high-volume trainer where I ‘ll do 20 sets per body part. This is almost unheard of but for me, it’s the way to go.
I always trained more for the pump and the sets and not going to fail every single rep.
Sometimes it’s good to throw in the shock training but for me, it’s all about training for the pump.”
Jay Cutler Diet Plan
Easy to presume, Jay Cutler consumed around 5,000 calories in a day while he was competing. The idea was to spread these calories into 7 portion meals every day. To some, it took Jay Cutler more time to eat than working out as technically he spent most of his energy eating than he spend on pumping weights.
Jay Cutler diet is organic and clean, he often eats fast food when he’s trying to bulk up but that is totally forbidden in cutting cycle for Cutler.
Some of the recommended foods included in Jay Cutler’s diet plan are:
· Steak
· Egg Whites
· Whole Eggs
· Oatmeal
· Chicken
· Bison
· Sweet Potatoes
· Banana
· Brown Rice
· Broccoli
Bodybuilders have cheat meals which is a very good idea to indulge themselves with new flavors and recipes. Fast foods restrict the mood boost and limit the fitness goals, any cheat meal that you take should not be ruining your entire diet.
Jay Cutler before Bodybuilding
It wasn’t easy for Jay Cutler to make his name well-known; he was placed 12th in his pro debut at the Night of Champions in 1998. Later on, Jay came back in 2000 to win this title which we won honorably.
During his struggles, Jay Cutler was also positioned 3rd in Ironman Pro and 4th in Arnold Classic championship. His continuous hard works finally paid off when he won his first championship where he was up against some real-time monsters. While many contestants focused on their body aesthetics, Cutler focused on improving his sheer mass and width of his shoulders which was completely exceptional. Upon arriving on stage, Cutler’s highly pronounced physique already put down other competitors off the stage.
Is Jay Cutler Bodybuilder Now
As of 2022, Jay Cutler isn’t among the bodybuilders anymore. He competed in many championships and retired in 2016. He also added that he is done with the sport but that don’t make him stop his training sessions. Jay Cutler still trains regularly in a way that he can still appear in any competition.
His Arms are 21 inches, chest 58 inches and 34 waist sizes almost look like a sculpted physique.
Is Jay Cutler on Steroids or Natural?
Steroids use is common in bodybuilding and not every bodybuilder confesses about the use of steroids or PED’s in their careers. In one interview with the Power lifter and IFBB Bodybuilder Greg Doucette, four times Mr. Olympia winner Jay Cutlet discussed the history of steroid use.
According to Jay Cutler, there are so many misconceptions going on about the use of steroids in bodybuilding and how bodybuilders take them. "I have never really spoken about it, to be honest, and I just think in this era it’s kind of like the hidden question that people want to ask, 'Hey, what do the pros take?'."
Cutlet spoke about his own steroids cycle with Doucette during his career which was at its peak from 2000-2005. At the start of their interview, Greg explained the use of steroids in novice bodybuilding and that they do take high doses of numerous PEDs that have been helpful in their careers. Asking Jay Cutler which specific compound he personally used during his career, his reply was almost rhetorical yet suspicious.
Jay Cutler explained he was on Real HRT, which is Hormonal Replacement Therapy, but it wasn’t what others might think.
“I know people that say I’m on HRT and I’m taking 500mgs. No one needs 500 mgs on HRT, okay? I think really everyone’s HRT comes from the doctor that’s prescribing your HRT. Meaning, I am not doing myself HRT. I’m going for blood work. I give blood every eight weeks. I think it’s always healthy for you to do that. I’ve always done that.” Jay Cutler said.
Jay Cutler Bodybuilding Pictures Before and After
Jay Cutler is now a retired bodybuilder but he’s still doing everything fitness related. In his video, Cutler mentioned that he is now trying for going under the body transformation challenger in which his goals would be “tightening up” a few areas while keeping some parts fuller.
On the event of his 50th birthday upcoming 2023, Jay Cutler’s goal is to have the best shape of his life while keeping a distance from bodybuilding competitions like sports. His goals aren’t to apply for or win another Master Olympia but to guide future bodybuilders about how to keep the number one position in a row.
“If I felt confident enough — like if my body actually came around enough — I would actually consider maybe posing,” Cutler says.” I’m still getting a ton of requests to come out to pop into events, so it could be a possibility
Conclusion
Even in his late 40’s, Jay Cutler is pushing his limits like professional bodybuilders and athletes in 2022. With his outstanding body, he doesn’t seem to age and he shares some remarkable goals about improving his life quality by taking his body to its limits.
To most bodybuilding enthusiasts, eating 7 meals a day with strenuous and longer workouts isn’t that easy, however, if you are dedicated and targeting the high-notched trophy, you can find it very helpful to be on Jay Cutler’s footsteps.
