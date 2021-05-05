JD institute ' Online certification Programme' best online learning programmes in India

JD Institute Of Fashion Technology is India’s leading design institute. Since 1988, JD In-stitute is known for its Quality in academics and providing students with a holistic growth in the Industry. JD Institute Of Fashion Technology has a wide range of courses for each individual of the country. Right from degree programmes to diploma programmes to Online certification programmes. Online Certification Programmes at JD Institute Of Fash-ion Technology create a wonderful platform for students to learn the different processes of a particular subject in fashion or interior.
The programme is spread with a range of six courses viz, Fashion Marketing, Fashion Styling, Interior Decoration, Fashion Digital Marketing, Digital fashion Illustration, Dynam-ics of Fashion.
Dynamics Of Fashion - 1 week programme
The Online Certification Programme in Dynamics of Fashion ensures powerful skill-set of creativity among the students. It aims at providing knowledge about various aspects and the basics of fashion. Fashion Design offers an ocean of opportunities. JD Institute Of Fashion Technology has been a pioneer in the fashion industry, and each course at JD Institute is taught by industry experts. A great opportunities for fashion enthusiast to take up this programme.
Faculty : Dr. Payal Dalal
Career Opportunities:
On the completion of this Online Certification Programme, the student will be able to un-derstand the insights of fashion Industry much better. They may also venture into the Styling part of the fashion Industry.
Fashion Marketing - 2 week programme
The 10 day online certificate programme in Fashion Marketing aims at giving knowledge to the individual about the most important aspects of retail fashion industry which in-cludes marketing management.
Faculty : Dr. Darshana Tailor
Career opportunities
On the completion of the online course the student will be able to work in the field of retail market, fashion marketing manager, social media manager, in-store merchandiser, cus-tomer relationship manager, and so on.
Business of Fashion, Media & Communication -
Premium Programme
The Online Certification course in Business of Fashion, Media & Communication is de-signed to provide students with the study of t he study of fashion and luxury marketing management, public relations, social media and advertising. Curated by Mr. Ashish Me-hta, an academician over two decades, the course is designed in a way that students will gain a lot in less time, which is why it is termed as a premium programme.
Faculty : Mr. Ashish Mehta
Career Opportunities
• Social media and web content editor
• Event specialist
• Art Direction
• Communication specialist
• Digital marketing manager
• PR and communication manager
Fashion Styling - 2 week programme
The Fashion Styling programme has a curriculum where the students will gain skills in learning and how to adjust their eyes and hands for the following areas, Client and Per-sonal Styling, Budget based styling looks and thematic shoots. The curriculum is de-signed keeping in mind the industry’s demand for the Jediiians to gain and understand the responsibilities of a stylist, preparing them to mould a niche in the styling market. JD Institute’s online certification programme will help each individual to enhance their Cur-riculum Vitae as well as their knowledge in the field of Design
Faculty : Ms. Kin Bathija
Career Opportunities
Students will receive career opportunities with designers, retail brands, advertorial maga-zines, print media, electronic media as well as Fashion Stylists. They may also venture into personal styling and work for individual clients and well-known celebrities as well.
Interior Decoration - 2 week programme
Picking a style helps to add functionality to the home, helps to enhance the appearance of your design and is cost saving. Because when you are well aware of the types of light s, furniture, paint etc what goes in particular style, you will save time on choosing your material and color palate. It is also cost saving as you won’t end u buying everything that you like which probably we do while shopping. But staying true to style will help us by spending only on things we need as per style demand. You will be more sorted with what goes well in which style, hence avoiding confusion and waste of time. It also helps in Guiding clients successfully to pick a style according to their choices.
Faculty : Ms Radhika Thakker
Career Opportunities
The Online certification of Interior Styling offered by JD Institute of Fashion Technology will help you to work and make your mark in various field such as Interior Stylist, Institu-tional Interior Design.
Digital Fashion Illustration - 2 week programme
The online Digital Fashion Illustration (Corel Draw) course is designed to give the stu-dents the skills and knowledge to draw fashion art and clothing illustrations professional-ly. This course will help the students to learn the technical illustration skills and knowledge of an innovative application CorelDraw.
Faculty : Dr. Darshana Tailor
Career opportunities
On completion of the course the student will be able to make their own digital fashion il-lustration and work as a digital illustrator under designers, stylist, for magazine and so on.
Fashion Digital Marketing - 3 week programme
Digital marketing skills are critical not only for digital marketing professionals but for any-one working in a business with an online presence. This includes entrepreneurs, market-ing managers, marketing specialists, and small business owners. This course helps stu-dents of the fashion niche to develop their label and also be able to market it as per the changing modern technology.
Career Opportunities
On completion of this Online Certification Programme, students will easily be able to un-derstand various aspects of Social Media trends & Digital Marketing.They will also be in a position to operate mechanisms like facebook, instagram & google ads on their own. Of late, going digital has been the new normal. Students will have the privilege of working as freelancers after the completion of this course.
Above mentioned courses are considered to be the best Online courses for each and every individual. The curriculum of these courses are designed by Industry Experts and it covers the topics of the advance level too. In short, these are the best courses in terms of fees efficiency as well. Mr. Yogesh Dalal, Trustee, JD Institute Of Fashion Technology, says that the main aim of the Online Certification Programme is to reach out to people from across the country who wish to opt for fashion or interior as career option. Also the motive behind this programme is to help people get the idea of the industry with the In-dustry Experts. Mr. Yogesh Dalal has always been encouraging the Team of Jd Institute to come up with new and different set of modes for learning.
