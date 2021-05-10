Jeevan Tiwari : Soaring the sky with being India's youngest digital marketing millionaire

"Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter", the aforementioned quote by Mark Twain speaks volumes about the vision of those who lead by example, such individuals are neither deterred by age, nor they think they are incapable of making huge strides in life because they are at a certain juncture in life.
On similar lines, we learnt about the story of Jeevan Tiwari, a 20 year old reaping the benefits of trying his hands on the various nuances of digital Marketing in an early age, Jeevan has achieved various milestones in his stint full of perseverance and dexterity.
Donning the hat of being the founder/CEO of Ezee, a digital marketing company, Jeevan is the owner of 4 other high growth firms which also possess the title of being the highest turnover companies of digital marketing in India.
At the nascent age of 20, this digital entrepreneur generates more than 3M+ turnover which is a figure many can't make in their retirement. With this streak, Jeevan is not only being exemplary with his endeavours for millennials but for the older generations as well.
Born in Gujarat, he had the mind of an entrepreneur which propelled him towards taking noteworthy initiatives, he acquired high value skills and all the hustle paved the way for him to be known as the Pioneer of Digital Entrepreneurs in India.
Hailed in the digital marketing world for his sound know how and extensive SEO, Social media and a elite set of digital skills, Jeevan is a living inspiration of visualising dreams with open eyes and then realising them with a results-driven approach.
Having an inquisitive and practical approach towards problem solving, he is leading several organisations from the front and has taken them to indomitable heights.
Jeevan Tiwari is a trusted name amongst high value clients who often come back to him for procuring more tasks because of his sound dedication and commitment. He has also been the top choice of clients for other other services such as web development, app development, search engine optimization, influencer management, celebrity management, providing pr expertise, social media marketing, etc, all the success that has sat on his doors is well deserved for his diversified expertise.