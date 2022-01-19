Jessica Dennehy Shares Insights on Finding Your Brand Voice through Closely Aligned Tasks

As a new business owner, you might feel tempted to do everything for your business all on your own, from hiring new people to answering customer service emails and completing production work. Yet, you might be surprised to learn that focusing on only one sort of task as a specialist could skyrocket your venture. Jessica Dennehy wants to share her insights on how only engaging in closely aligned tasks can help you find your brand’s voice.
Jessica Dennehy is the CEO and Owner of Pivot & Slay, a company that helps entrepreneurs bring their businesses to the next level. She helps them pivot their businesses and mindsets so they can slay their goals. One of her first steps with a client is to figure out what tasks they do for their company. “Everything the owner of a company does should help push the business forward,” she says. “You shouldn’t be doing all the work by yourself. Your role, as the owner, should be to overlook the smooth flowing of all other operations.” The best way to achieve this is by outsourcing tasks that don’t require your immediate attention. “Once your business has gotten off the ground, it’s time to start hiring additional staff, including part-timers and freelancers, so that you can focus on the bigger picture,” says Jessica Dennehy. “Your mental stamina should be used to grow your company, not to do trivial tasks all day.”
Once you’re doing only the important tasks, you’ll be amazed to see how your brand can grow. “When you’re completely calling the shots and have more time to think, you’ll be surprised how quickly your business starts to align more closely with your vision for it,” says Jessica. “You’ll find your brand’s voice and be able to share it with the world more effectively.” And if that’s your ultimate goal, you need to start outsourcing as soon as you can.
Being a business owner entails a number of unique challenges. But Jessica Dennehy assures you that once you breathe and focus on your vision for your business, you’ll be much more likely to grow and succeed.
