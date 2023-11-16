Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Launches 896 Schemes Worth Rs 7042 Crore on State Foundation Day

● Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren gave many gifts to the people of the state from the stage of the main function organized at Morhabadi Maidan in the capital Ranchi on the State Foundation Day.

● Chief Minister inaugurated 229 schemes with an amount of Rs 1714 crore, laid the foundation stone of 677 schemes worth Rs 5328 crore, development will get a new dimension.

● The Chief Minister gave a boost to the courage and career of 18034 youth by giving them offer letters.

● Chief Minister launched four new policies, enterprises, entrepreneurs and investment will get a boost

● Chief Minister launched the third phase of the Aapki Yojana- Aapki Sarkar - Aapki Dwar program, you will get your full rights and entitlements.

● Now every person's dream of having his own house will be fulfilled, Chief Minister gave the gift of Abua Housing Scheme

● Connectivity of remote villages of the state with cities will also increase, Chief Minister Gram Gaadi Yojana launched

● Chief Minister honored the achievements of 70 players who brought glory to Jharkhand at the national and international level by awarding them awards.

Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jharkhand is moving rapidly on the path of development. People's hopes and aspirations are coming true. Taking this link of development forward, the Chief Minister today gave many gifts to the people of the state. The occasion was the main function organized on the State Foundation Day at Morhabadi Maidan in the capital Ranchi. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said your plan- your government-Launched several schemes and policies including the third phase of Aapke Dwar programme, Abua Awas Yojana and Mukhyamantri Gram Gaadi Yojana. 896 schemes worth Rs 7042 crore were gifted to the people of the state. Gave a boost to the morale and career of 18034 youth by giving them offer letters. At the same time, 70 players were awarded and their achievements were honored.

These plans started

On this occasion, the Chief Minister gifted 896 schemes worth Rs 7042 crore. In this

This includes inauguration of 229 schemes worth Rs 1714 crore and foundation stone laying of 677 schemes worth Rs 5328 crore. Among the schemes that were inaugurated, 3 were of Energy, 7 of Water Resources Department, 3 of Urban Development and Housing Department, 72 of Rural Works Department, 22 of Rural Development Department, 37 of Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, 44 of Building Construction Department, There are 35 schemes of Road Construction Department and 6 schemes of Industry Department. Same,73 from Water Resources Department, 8 from Urban Development and Housing Department, 4 from Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative Department, 454 from Rural Affairs Department, 27 from Rural Development Department, 65 from Road Construction Department, 40 from Building Construction Department and Drinking Water and Sanitation Department. The foundation stone of 6 schemes was laid.

Launch of the third phase of your scheme – your government – ​​your doorstep program

On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched the third phase of the Aapki Yojana – Aapki Sarkar – Aapke Dwar programme. Under this, camps will be organized at Panchayat level and applications related to problems will be received from common villagers and the benefits of the scheme will be executed and given in the camp itself.

8 lakh houses will be built under Abua Housing Scheme

On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched the Abua Housing Scheme. Under this scheme, housing will be provided to houseless families in rural areas of the state and families living in kutcha and dilapidated houses. Under this scheme, houses will be provided to 8 lakh people in the next 3 years. In this, 2 lakh houses will be built in the year 2023-24, 3 lakh 50 thousand in 2024-25 and 2 lakh 50 thousand in 2025-26. A provision of Rs 16,320 crore is being made for this.

Connectivity from villages to cities will increase, Chief Minister Gram Gaadi Yojana started

The Chief Minister also gifted the Chief Minister Gram Gaadi Yojana to the people. Under this scheme, people living in rural areas, remote tribal areas and foothills will be provided easy transport services for commuting to Panchayat, Block, Sub-Division and District Headquarters. Under this scheme, senior citizens, students, disabled, HIV infected, women covered by widow pension by the state government and Jharkhand agitators recognized by the state government will get free bus transport service.

18034 youth received offer letter, faces lit up with joy

On this occasion, the Chief Minister provided offer letters to 18034 youth selected for various institutions and companies. Even before this, offer letters have been given to a large number of youth in the divisional level employment fair organized in Chaibasa Palamu and Hazaribagh districts.

Assets distributed for empowerment of beneficiaries

On this occasion, the Chief Minister mentioned Birsa Irrigation Promotion Scheme, Birsa Green Village Scheme, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Housing Scheme, Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana, Food and Nutrition Security Scheme, Godhan Nyaya Yojana, Chief Minister Livestock Development Scheme, Sarvadhan Pension Scheme and Chief Minister Employment Generation. Distributed the assets among the beneficiaries of the scheme. They said that Under the Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana, an amount of about Rs 261 crore has been transferred among 5 lakh 55 thousand 652 girl students of the state through DBT.

Four new policies launched

On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched four new policies to promote enterprise, entrepreneurs and investment in the state. This includes MSME Promotion Policy-2023, Jharkhand Startup Policy-2023, Jharkhand IT, Data Center and BPO Investment Promotion Policy-2023 and Jharkhand Export Policy-2023.

Honored the achievements of players by rewarding them

On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the players who won medals for Jharkhand in the 37th National Games under the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Policy, the players of Jharkhand who were part of the Indian women's team that won the gold medal in the Jharkhand Asian Women's Championship Trophy and those who made records at the international and national level. 70 players from Jharkhand were honored with cash prizes. These include 11 of lawn ball, 1 in swimming, 1 in Penchak Silat, 3 in Athletics, 8 in Wushu, 4 in Rowing, 8 in Archery, 12 in Roll Ball, 21 in Hockey and 1 in Football.