Join The New Wave Of Crypto Millionaires With Gnox (GNOX), Amp (AMP), And Waves (WAVES)

Crypto millionaires. Plenty have already been made, and plenty more will be made. Becoming a crypto millionaire is about spotting potential in fledgling protocols, entering early, and exiting at the right time. Investors can take more laborious methods to become a millionaire, such as buying bitcoin as the cycle low, selling at the cycle top, rinsing and repeating for multiple cycles. However, many investors do not have the initial capital or time required for this method. With the enormous growth of DeFi (decentralised finance) and all the opportunities within it, this is where the crypto millionaires of tomorrow currently invest. And this article features three crypto projects with the potential to make investors millionaires.
Gnox (GNOX)
First on the list is Gnox, and for a good reason. This protocol is currently in its presale phase, and investors can join at the ground level- the best place to enter any project. Not yet launched, investors can guarantee themselves not only a 10% token bonus at launch but also lock in a lower price before the GNOX token launches on the market.
Gnox is a protocol where the growth potential is obscene. A trailblazing idea of making DeFi earnings accessible to all. DeFi yields will no longer be the reserve of select investors with the technical knowledge and free time necessary to invest, but instead more egalitarian and accessible to all through the GNOX token. Gnox has created a Hold to earn stratagem with DeFi earnings being simplified to a single investment vehicle. Token holders will receive stablecoin payouts every month from the protocol’s treasury which earns yield on behalf of the investors within DeFi. Gnox has the potential to turn into a passive income machine and a token that will undoubtedly change the lives of many of its early investors.
Amp (AMP)
AMP is an ERC20 token created to act as collateral within the Flexa protocol. Flexa focuses on mass market adoption by allowing merchants to accept crypto, and AMP was created to further this goal. AMP is in essence, an insurance token for the possibility that a transaction fails. Merchants accept crypto payments with the certainty that even in the payment fails, AMP can be liquidated to cover the cost.
AMP began at $0.0095 and reached a valuation of $0.1211 at its height. Needless to say, lots of early investors netted colossal returns.
Waves (WAVES)
Waves is a protocol that saw enormous success and has set itself aside from many other projects in the crypto space. The Waves blockchain is enormous and highly versatile, offering users an excellent entry point to Web3. It features its own unique programming language (Ride), allows users to stake on the native exchange, and has smart contract capability. It has a unique consensus mechanism LPOS (Leased Proof of Stake), and has built itself as a network that favours developer freedom.
WAVES launched via ICO (Initial Coin Offering) with a token price of $0.188. At its peak, WAVES traded at $62, and a $100 investment in the ICO would have been worth more than $32,000. An initial investment of $3,100 was enough to make early entrants millionaires.
