JORDAN BOWN SHARES VALUABLE INSIGHT ON HOW TO STAY MOTIVATED AND OVERCOME OBSTACLES IN LIFE

Young entrepreneur Jordan Brown has dreams to inspire and create innovative opportunities for others. At just 24, Bown already has a prosperous e-commerce brand and discovered success through navigating marketing via social media. The South Jordan, Utah native has always known that he would be creating a lane for himself. Fueled by “life itself and the mysteries they bring,” Brown loves to take ideas and bring them to fruition, not only for himself but for others.
It took a moment for Bown to reach success and recognize his passion for helping others grow. Facing extreme lows at a very young age, Bown went through a moment of depression and felt lost in life. He filled most of his days with endless parties and alcohol to mask the pains and frustrations that he was going through, such as childhood trauma and his mother going through a horrendous accident.
Finding himself in a stagnant situation, Brown soon realized that the path he was leading was not toward the life of freedom he always dreamed of. After several failed business attempts, Jordan soon became hungry for progression and success. Jordan states, "If you are afraid of failure you might as well be a swimmer afraid of water…” By reading many books and recognizing the need for self-accountability Bown was on his way to positive growth.
From the beginning, Jordan has always known going the traditional college and corporate route that many others take was not for him. He always had a strong belief in doing life on his own terms even while still in high school. Beginning with side hustles such as running a Twitter fashion page and an ad agency, Jordan quickly discovered his potential in marketing and realized he could do all of the same things for a company of his own.
Achieving his first successful business venture earning 100k with his eCommerce stores, Bown discovered a new type of life that included financial freedom and the ability to see and experience the world on his own time, in his own way. It also sparked the desire to help others achieve the same type of lifestyle.
Since discovering his success in marketing his own brands, Jordan has since helped others to discover their potential to see their business ideas turn into fruition. According to Jordan, his biggest milestone to date comes from his coaching business. Being able to help his student make 7 figures truly showed how much he can make an impact on someone’s life and motivated him to continue to teach and help more. “What I truly love to do is create brands, stories through marketing, creating communities and products for people who have specific interests. The game of business is truly my favorite form of expression,” said Bown.
Currently, Jordan is still creating and producing new business ideas for himself as well as others. “I am now creating an energy drink company called "Void Energy" and have huge hopes to make it one of the largest in the industry which is easily the hardest battle I've ever faced and will be the work of a lifetime to get to that point!” He still has drop shipping stores that are running successfully and also has a coaching business where he is guiding 200 students to success! For those who want to be entrepreneurs or are out to reach any type of dream life, Bown says that having a purpose, a goal, or a desire is the key to overcoming any obstacles that may come your way.
