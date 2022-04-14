Jordy Lokhorst: From Humble Beginnings To Co-Founding Successful NFT Project - Shenzo

April 14: In an age where opportunities abound and the technology to access them is more abundant than ever before, people from all backgrounds and walks of life have discovered their inner entrepreneurs and are rising from humble beginnings to launch hugely successful and exciting projects and careers. Jordy Lokhorst is a prime example of an ambitious individual who is flourishing in an era where anything is possible, and for whom there does not appear to be enough hours in the day or weeks in the year to achieve all he wants to achieve. Yet as the 21-year-old from the Netherlands is keen to point out, “That won’t stop me trying!”
Although still young, Jordy Lokhorst has built the sort of portfolio that would do justice to someone twice his age. He has proved a past master at developing multiple Instagram accounts with millions of followers, and a real wizard at creating killer content and maintaining outstanding websites. If that wasn’t enough, Jordy Lokhorst is also a self-taught graphic designer famed for innovative and iconic design, particularly in the music industry where his creations adorn multiple albums. This led him to launch the online community “Bestcoverartists” and design his own digital marketplace for designers. Yet it is his foray into the world of crypto and NFTs that has proved the most exciting.
Shenzo is a community-driven and utility-based art NFT project that takes its inspiration from the Japanese Anime style. Jordy Lokhorst explained, “The Metaverse is a place of unlimited opportunity and the perfect vehicle for anyone to realize their dreams. It is a great time to be alive because everything is within reach for everyone, no matter your circumstances or background. You just need a dream and a willingness to work hard to achieve it. There is no glass ceiling anymore that cannot be smashed. Shenzo is a realization of a long-held dream, but in reality, it’s just the beginning.”