Journey of Abhishek Kumar Jha: From A Small Town Kid to Techworm's Founder And So On...

October 22: The Internet era was picking up with the dial-up connections finally become a thing of the past. This prompted the curious teen from the small town of Madhubani in Bihar to explore the nooks and crannies of technology.
With no computer at home, his daily siesta was replaced by visiting the local Internet café to surf the web. The Internet opened a plethora of avenues for the wide-eyed boy. This newfound box of endless information piqued his interest in the field of computers. The same passion drove him to a bachelor’s in engineering.
Back in the days, Google’s Blogger blogs, with a Blogspot sub-domain, dominated the blogging industry. Inspired by Labnol, the country's leading technology blog, the engineer in the making decided to dip his hands in the field. And, after months of different blogs with learning curves, Abhishek Kumar Jha finally, in 2013, started Techworm.net, a one-stop destination for everything about computers and gadgets.
Over the years, it has garnered a reputation in the cybersecurity space, often being the news breaker of the significant events happening in the industry. Later it mushroomed into a full-fledged technology blog, covering how-tos, tutorials to the latest gadgets that are doing hot in the market. Their strong content team is the backbone of the daily information blogs you get on a variety of topics.
Techworm was later registered as a firm "Techworm Online Media Private Limited". The website gets over 6 million monthly traffic and has over 5 million followers across its social media channels.
Techworm.net’s tremendous success enabled the founder to expand into different verticals of technology. This time around, they expanded into the emulator niche, focusing on consoles and videogame titles.
The idea of Emulatorclub.com was sown last year during the pandemic. It has grown into a formidable name in the niche, with an audience from over 100 countries worldwide.