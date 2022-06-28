Journey of Change #Beyond the Cloth Bag

Climate change is an urgent matter today. We are seeing its impact in every part of the world, on a daily basis. Adverse weather conditions have become commonplace. Just recently, most metros of India have been inundated by untimely showers. This is not the first. It won't be the last. Climate change is the biggest threat to the survival of humankind. We have threatened our own existence. But we are the only ones who can pull ourselves out of this threat.
Before we understand how we can change things, let's understand what is causing climate change. Food, fashion & transport are the three industries which are the leading contributors in this today. Let's understand them a little in-depth.
70% water cover on our planet is the secret to life on Earth. An optimal temperature maintained in the water helps create & support life. When the water temperature rises, it affects the entire food chain. The planktons don't survive, the fish die due to lack of food. And once the oceanic life dies, the surface life will die as well.
Transport & manufacturing industries have historically been carbon fuel-based industries. As a result, we have put an incredible amount of CO2 in the atmosphere. CO2 has a greenhouse effect on the planet - thereby increasing the temperature.
The fast fashion industry today is another big problem at hand. Do you know that a single pair of jeans uses about 7500L of water to be produced? Not just that, it leaves a lot of chemical waste in the water, causing dead zones in the oceans. Fashion also contributes to the landfills tremendously because the culture of use & throw of clothes is big today.
And finally, our food. Our food system is completely broken today. It is unhealthy & unsustainable. The animal agriculture industry is the biggest contributor to climate change - bigger than all of the carbon emissions of the transport & manufacturing industries combined. It is important to understand this more.
Cows are the most reared animals - for dairy & beef. Cows consume a lot of water in their diet. This reflects in the water footprint of food derived from it. 1L milk takes 1000L of water to produce. Cows’ diet is made of corn & soya. The quantity of food required is a lot. Hence, our rainforests are being razed (at the rate of a football field per second) to create farmlands to grow cow food. Now, just a perspective, 50% of annual global cow feed is enough to feed 10Bn humans on Earth. So, when we feed all this food to a cow and then eat the cow itself, it is a very energy inefficient food system. And the cause of world hunger. Not just that, the cows also excrete a lot and all of this massive quantity of waste is usually dumped into the oceans or finds its way into our food system.
But most importantly, due to the digestive system of cows, they fart a lot. Their fart is mostly methane - which has 100X more greenhouse effect than CO2. So even if we used ONLY renewable energy today, climate change will continue to worsen if we don't change what we eat.
Our farming practices are also leading to desertification and fallow lands. Extended use of chemicals and mono-cropping has resulted in the depletion of topsoil. There is going to be no topsoil in 60 years. This means, that unless other food systems are developed, we will be food-less in 60 years. This is a major climate issue - but also a food security issue.
There is a lot to be done at a policy level. However, as citizens, if we keep waiting for these changes, we will not be better off. We need to expedite climate action and it can only happen when all citizens come together and demand their survival. One of the best things we recommend everyone to do is to pay for things that have a positive impact on climate change vs those that don't. This small bit of economic activism at all our ends will change how corporations produce - and what they produce. It will change policies around it.
So now you can perhaps see how swapping a plastic bag or plastic straw is not going to be enough. Don't get us wrong, these are steps in the right direction. However, at the critical stage of survival that we are in, this is not enough. Our existence is at threat and we hope people can do more than this to ensure their children live to experience the world the way we did.
Here are a few things you can do. Change what you eat. Yes, it's tough, yes, it's cultural. But our survival is more important than a few taste buds, isn't it? We have devised 4 consumption pillars at Wildermart for everyone to start their journey of change.
1. Organic - Eat foods without chemicals. This way you prevent chemicals in the soil, then leaching into our foods. Do you know that scientists found DDT in mother's milk in the 1950s? Most organic farming is also done in connected ecosystems - which regenerate the soil as well.
2. Vegan - Eating plant-based foods is by far the most effective way to cut down your carbon, land, water, and waste footprint. Start by cutting down. Then switch to the many brilliant alternatives of meat & dairy in the market today. You will need to recalibrate your palate, but that's a small price to pay for our children's future.
3. Clean Label - Remove the preservatives, palm oil, and artificial sugars in your food. These are mass-manufactured products - responsible for emissions into water, razing of rainforests, and more.
4. Local - Eating local & seasonal foods helps restore local ecosystems. They also create a livelihood for local farmers. But most importantly, it cuts down the carbon footprint of moving foods across continents.
Other than this, making sustainable swaps in fashion helps. Go back to hand-me-downs. Look for organic fabrics. Look for fabrics that require less water to produce. Yes, it's tough to resist those discounts. But with a little creativity, we can do a lot!
We need to act. This isn't a choice anymore. If we need to survive as a species, we need to act as a species. A few people's efforts will not yield any result when most of us go damaging the environment, unknowingly, through our consumption. This requires a community effort - for us to encourage each other toward positive action.
Wildermart makes it easy for everyone to switch to conscious consumption. We understand that it's a long journey that requires a lot of education and effort. But we are here to help people make the start and then grow with us to become more mindful. Look us up!
By Shweta Thakur, Founder & CEO, Wildermart