Julian Sidana’s new docudrama “In search of Julian” shows emotions in an authentic way

Most of us would agree that we relate more to films that are based on reality or a concept that we have personally experienced. It helps us to relate to the story and walk in the shoes of the protagonist. The new docudrama “In Search of Julian”, based on the journal of Julian Sidana is one such film that most will find relatable. It is about people pleasing to fit in and how that impacts mental health. The film touches upon the experiences of Julian who found herself amidst emotional turmoil when she lived in a boarding school.
"In Search Of Julian" beautifully portrays the toll of masking your true emotions and how they can affect your personality. Julian Sidana, is an iconic personality with spiritual beliefs that the onlookers feel are impossible to possess at the age of 16. The 37-minute film is an emotional rollercoaster that perfectly depicts the emotions and mental state of a little girl. After realizing that she was losing herself while trying to fit in with her peers, Julian decided to accept and embrace her individuality, even if it meant being alone. The cinematic presentation of her story is an effective way of telling her story and creating an impact with it. It was her mother’s idea to tell this story to the world after she read the depth of Julian’s emotions in her journal.
"I wanted to tell my story in a language that could relate to the people in one of the most effective ways called Cinema. It is engrossing to see how a cinematic experience can change someone's whole perspective towards life. I wanted people to see the real Julian not only with words but through vision, motion and expressions hence I decided to act as well. Whatever I do, I put my heart and soul into it without worrying about the outcomes or setting an agenda. We were content to give our hundred per cent in the best way possible and that allowed the whole thing to flow seamlessly. It was almost like we were guided by the Higher forces. I would consider it a blessing in disguise as it doesn't lower the amount of mental struggle I went through, but I am glad that I could be the source of a change somehow and I will continue to do so” says Julian Sidana, the brain behind the concept and protagonist of "In Search Of Julian"
Julian plays the lead role in the film and that makes the expressions even for authentic, effective and relatable. as she also acted in the film. The beautiful hill locations in the film showcase Julian’s love for nature and her artistic side.
The Universe seemed to conspire to bring this docudrama to existence so that it could touch people's lives in some way or the other. The film has won an award in the 21st season of Black Swan International Film Festival and is being screened in other film festivals. Currently, Julian is working on her book, which will be published soon, and will be seen working on other docudramas/films to inspire the world in many ways.
We wish her luck for the success of the film.