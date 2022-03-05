JustLiquidity - The best place for easy and decentralized Crypto

Introduction of Julwallet feature (NFTs minting and NFTs shop)
March 4: NFTs and NFT artists have been trending a lot in the African art space. NFTs or NonFungibleTokens as it stands, are redefining the very outlook of various forms of creative work like art, video, music, characters in a game etc. NFTs by their very definition represents unique data on the digital ledger or blockchain. Unlike Fungible tokens on the blockchain, these tokens are not interchangeable as they represent something unique in themselves.
JustLiquidity has introduced a few products to the general public that makes creating, storing, selling and sending NFTs all on the Binance SmartChain as BEP1155 token, the Julwallet is one of its revolutionary products that has all these features in it and more in development currently.
Our Telegram group and Twitter handles are:
JustLiquidity
JustLiquidity Africa
https://t.me/JustliquidityAfrica
https://twitter.com/JustLiquidity?s=09
https://twitter.com/JulSwap?s=09
https://justliquidity.medium.com/
A few of other products JustLiquidity are:
The most popular one is julswap.com which is our popular decentralized exchange
Our community token JULD can also be used for bookings on Travala.com
Our Blackhole is a fully Decentralized protocol for private transactions on the #BinanceSmartChain.
We also have a token Bridge between the Ethereum blockchain and the Binance SmartChain.
$Juld can also be used for payments on shopping.io
More features coming soon including our Julpad which is which is launchpad for new projects and also a debit card feature.