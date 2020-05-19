Jyotsna and Santhoshi’s Twenty Beauty Is A Brand That Swears By Inclusivity

Many international brands are being pointed out for shade variants inclined to fairer tones. According to a survey conducted by a beauty firm, it has been reported about 42% of women couldn’t find their tones in makeup range but rather found extremes of being too dark and light.
New beauty entrant Twenty beauty redefined the idea of inclusivity. There are gearing up to launch extensive shade range never like before to cater to most brown skins. Besides, Their enriching formula is to soothe skin simultaneously giving a perfect finish such that one needs not to look up to filters. While they are inclusive in their approach, the urge for diverging into innovation has expanded their horizon of creative beauty trends. Their upcoming creative beauty trend to be talked about is the introduction of vending machines that are so fancy to imagine.
In talks with our correspondent about the brand, founders Jyotsna and Santhoshi emphasized “ beauty is all about enhancing your features and embracing them. In contrary to popular belief A lot of people are being mistaken beauty of having a fairer complexion. It is very important to stay true to our gifted color, instead of demeaning and making it an inferior complex. Twenty beauty is created to empower many women out with inclusivity and inject them with an abundance of confidence to be the future face of the world’. Every creation in the world has a purpose of existence, but the purpose of twenty beauty uniquely lies in the roots of shaping the dynamics of beauty as an entity that is being perceived as stereotypical. In 2020 and beyond, the B-industry Hopes to see many brands deep dive into their personas.