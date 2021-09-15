K-6 students can now learn and enjoy Mathematics in a fun way with Matific

The world’s leading digital learning Maths platform for K-6 students, Matific has recently announced the launch of its New Student Experience to provide an immersive and gamified environment for students to grow their love for Maths. This is an advanced version that will offer exciting storylines to students as they complete rigorous, engaging, and curriculum-aligned maths activities. Aimed at developing foundational numeracy for students through the AI-driven, personalised and adaptive smart algorithm, Matific is constantly innovating its platform with the core objective of developing math skills of students with its student-led learning approach.
In addition to an immersive and gamified learning experience, the platform also has a three-tier rewards system that will motivate students to learn more. To make the learning process a visually attractive experience for students, Matific’s New Student Experience also offers an animated assistant Yedi, which will mentor the students in their mathematical adventurous journey. Students can also create and customise their own avatar while using their math skills in a story context to navigate through challenges, with an island full of adventures and treasures. While achieving accomplishment at each step, they will unlock new areas and will encounter new game elements.
Created under the direction of Matific’s Academic Board members from Harvard, Stanford and Berkeley and with the help of cutting-edge research, the new Matific Student Experience has been designed to develop problem-solving skills and curiosity among the learners, which are the most important fundamentals of early childhood education.
Matific has made it easier for both parents and teachers to assign work and support students with the personalised practices. The new experience will help parents to keep a better track of their child’s curriculum requirements and monitor their progress.
The comprehensive ed-tech platform, Matific aims to substantially increase the students’ engagement with maths using game-based principles to encourage students to learn through discovery while, at the same time, being aligned with the local curriculum (ICSE/CBSE). It combines a repository of more than 20,000 interactive activities, worksheets, workshops, and assessments to keep students engaged, both at school and at home. Matific has been empowering teachers, students, and schools at a global level in over 60 countries and localised to 40 languages.
The world-class, award-winning platform is fully integrated into the education system through Google Classroom and Microsoft. It works on all devices, including mobile phones, computers and tablets, connects to any browser and easily integrates with other technologies. The high-tech platform also features an offline mode that allows students to access math and syncs the work performed once connected again.