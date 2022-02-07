K8 School’s Online Classes Can Shape Your Child’s Future: Here’s How?

As parents, we are constantly on the lookout for answers to questions related to our children’s future. The most common one is: What is the secret to the child’s future success?
Parents have been struggling to find answers to this question. Despite being ready to spend an enormous amount of money on schooling, most parents struggle to provide quality education to their children for holistic development. The mantra of success for children is a sweet blend of various things, which is not always available under one roof.
But is there an easy way out to ensure success for our children, without spending extra time or money?
Here’s how the online classes provided by India's first and only accredited 100% online school can change your child’s future:
1. Capitalizing on the Simple Joy of Learning through Online Schooling
The education sector globally has shifted its focus to joyous and meaningful learning. Even our recent National Education Policy (NEP 2020) highlights the importance of Joyous learning, Critical thinking, and Problem-solving, over and above just the traditional ways of delivering content in schools.
Being a torchbearer of ‘Future Education in India’, K8 School understands the importance of joyful learning!
K8 School, the ‘Most Unique School of India' is designed to cater to the learning needs of all the students, that enroll with us.
We are fully aware that when education is imparted through a creative and nurturing learning ecosystem, students grasp the information better and retain it for a longer time. To make the teaching-learning process more impactful, we make use of our unique online teaching pedagogies crafted meticulously after years of research and experience.
Imagine your child following instructional strategies that encourage them to ‘Think Out-Of-The Box’. You would agree that the thought process and capabilities of students develop tremendously when provide with the right stimulus for creative and independent thinking.
2. Our Online Classes and Curriculum Motivates the Students
While many stakeholders are still in the process of figuring out the elements of ‘Future Education’, K8 School has already curated a curriculum for its students that prepares them for the future. And while the policymakers in India are still working to create an education system that will raise the level of education to current global standards, you already have the option to avail online schooling from K8 School that is at par with the global standards. There is no need to wait for all this to materialize in your local school.
Being an online school, we have brought together all the essential elements needed for the holistic development of the students under one roof. Besides, we offer opportunities for the students to learn subjects like Coding, Visual arts, and Classical Indian languages without the parents having to spend extra money. The students can study all of these subjects and more over and above the core subjects.
To meet the global standards in the true sense, K8 School has also partnered with the award-winning digital content provider ‘Discovery Education’ – the only school in India to have this privilege. You can experience the power of 'Truly International Curriculum', right here in India without having to travel abroad and your child has the access to the best of both worlds.
Our stimulating curriculum prepares our students for higher classes/grades. We focus on the use of online resources and educational approaches that create deeper explanations for concepts while allowing space for student participation. This learning prepares the students for crucial examinations at a later stage as well.
You will be surprised to know how online pedagogies can work wonders for your child. Read ahead to know more about it.
3. Classes Are Planned With Some Remarkable Online Teaching Pedagogies
Our teachers work hand-in-glove to support our mission of adding value to the student’s online-learning. Be it the collaborative classroom experience or the independent learning time, our students are never left alone to struggle. We have adopted the best practices of the industry to create a unique blend of the most effective teaching strategies.
The lesson planning at K8 School is an integral and important part of the teaching process before the live-interactive online classes. This is because our teachers construct instructional delivery strategies and the most appropriate mix of pedagogies as per the individual classes. Also, we have a maximum strength of 15 students in a batch for the teachers to address the learning styles of all learners.
The use of interactive teaching pedagogies in the classes ensures that students master the concepts quickly. The additional resources available to the students – the Discovery Education content further helps them to learn better and faster.
Interactive classrooms, Digital storytelling, Video-based learning, Gamification, and Other multimedia resources help deliver information effectively in lesser time.
4. Packed With the Most Conducive Learning Environment
The positive teaching environment at K8 School is loaded with many benefits. We provide a conducive ecosystem for our students to nurture their innate capabilities and unleash their best potential.
Our students are ‘Explorers, Leaders, and Mentors of tomorrow’ and as such are treated as unique individuals with immense potential to mature into responsible citizens. The classrooms are worry-free, fun-learning destinations for the students. And we celebrate the diversity in our multicultural classrooms through our supportive learning culture.
5. A Culture of Encouragement Within the Online Class
We at K8 School encourage a culture of maximum student engagement in the class by ensuring participation in the academic discussions.
Online classes conducted at India’s first accredited online school, are highly engaging. Our students do not learn through outdated rote learning methods but instead gain understanding through real-life examples, videos, animations, stories, etc. in an immersive virtual learning environment. We have structured our classes and lesson plans in a manner that ensures a timely coverage of all the topics within the classes themselves. This brings down the overall academic load of the students and also sets the parents free of the burden of post-school learning.
So, building your child’s better future is no more a tough nut to crack.
Online schooling at K8 School provides both the roadmap and the required guidance at each step on the way to shaping your child's bright future.
If you are looking for the right avenues for quality education for your children without having to pay sky-rocketing fees, you have landed on just the right platform. Take that next step to ensure a future of success for your loved ones.
