Kadena (KDA), Seesaw Protocol (SSW) and Filecoin (FIL)- Which Of These Cryptocurrencies Can Make You Ten Times Your Investment?

Each of the three cryptocurrencies: Kadena, Filecoin, and Seesaw Protocol, fills a certain market purpose. Today we will cover these cryptocurrencies and their functions, as well as the reasons you may choose to join in early with a project.
Kadena (KDA)
The Kadena token (KDA) is a cryptocurrency on the Kadena blockchain. It's a native token that's utilised to reward those who are willing to mine blocks on the network. Without an incentive, no one would mine the blocks, and the system will collapse as a whole.
This encourages individuals to mine these tokens at a more advantageous price. These mined tokens are then used to pay transaction fees, enabling users' transactions to be recorded on the Kadena blockchain. While other blockchains claim to be scalable, Kadena believes that its layer-1 proof-of-work ( PoW) blockchain is the only one for the future.
They further state that Kadena (KDA) has the same degree of security as Bitcoin (BTC), requires little to no gas cost, and has well-designed smart contracts. All very attractive qualities in a cryptocurrency project.
Kadena's token is dependent on the success of it's blockchain; if they become famous and display the scalable power they state, they may be a lucrative investment for everyone willing to gamble on the Kadena (KDA) blockchain's climb to renown.
The benefit this new platform has is that it is relatively newer in contrast to other layer-1 protocols that are previously established. This is a positive thing since it means that upstart chains like Avalanche or Polygon, for example, have more flexibility to expand their prices.
Filecoin (FIL)
Filecoin (FIL) is a community-created cryptocurrency that intends to employ blockchain technology to offer a shared digital storage and retrieval mechanism. When it comes to preserving humanity's most critical information, Filecoin says it is a top priority.
Users of Filecoin (FIL) may rent out any surplus storage space they have in return for their native cryptocurrency. The complete storage system is decentralised, and everyone with adequate capacity is permitted to participate.
Its decentralised design offers security to consumers as there is no single point of attack, making data more difficult to compromise. With the ever-increasing demand for storage space in today's virtual world, it's plain to understand why Filecoin may be an appealing long-term investment for many.
The more individuals that contribute storage space, the more room there will be for others to make use of it. Because there is enough capacity available on current underutilised devices, the creation of new useless storage systems may be a waste. This system was considered to of had one of the most phenomenally successful debuts and presales in recent crypto history.
A new protocol that is meant to emulate this achievement is the Seesaw Protocol.
Seesaw Protocol (SSW)
Unlike Filecoin (FIL) and Kadena (KDA), the Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has not yet opened to the public market. The Seesaw Protocol currently in its presale stage.
Its success in the cryptocurrency business is speculative due to it being so new. The Seesaw Protocol has provided certain unique characteristics, however, which may result in a prosperous business for many investors.
SSW will be multi-chain extending over both Ethereum (ETH) and the Polygon (MATIC) network. There is also plans in the whitepaper for a cross-platform NFT marketplace, and owing to this multibridge potential, it might allow for transfers from ERC-20's and their hefty gas costs to something more affordable like the Binance Smart-Chain (BSC).
Also, wwning and maintaining the Seesaw token may yield rewards. Those that purchased the tokens stand to gain from the sale of them, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated back to the Protocol. This should apparently create a consistent increase in value. If trading volume is high, this will raise the value of your whole portfolio.
With attributes that are enticing to investors, Seesaw has the potential to deliver big returns for those who are able to jump on board early enough. It has already generated ten times the investment for those who joined near the beginning of the presale, however if price predictions follow their dashboard predictions then there is still a chance to possibly do that again, or even more.