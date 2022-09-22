KAHANI RUBBERBAND KI – A COMIC GENRE DIRECTED BY SARIKA SANJOT PROMISES A HILARIOUS MASALA ENTERTAINMENT FOR AUDIENCES TO LAUGH OUT LOUD

Looking forward to her directorial debut, Sarika Sanjot is all set to rock the floors with comic drama – Kahani Rubberband Ki. The film features a talented cast and crew in the lead role like Pratik Gandhi, Manish Raisinghan, and Sasural Simar Ka fame beautiful Avika Gor.
After a breathtaking performance in Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi will be seen playing a comic as well as the lead role in the movie. Manish Raisinghan and Avika Gor are playing as a couple with a beautiful love story. As the name suggests, the story revolves around a rubberband with multiple comic twists. Watch out for the film on 14th October to know what happens in real!
The movie features seasoned performers like Aruna Irani, Gaurav Gera, Kanwarjit Paintal, Hemang Dave, Amit Singh Thakur, Meenakshi Seti, Shyamlal, and Katyayani Sharma. Romil Chaudhary will also make a cameo appearance.
Sarika Sanjot who is the producer & director of the film is extremely excited for her debut to hit the cinemas. “Kahani Rubberband Ki," my directorial debut, will hit theatres on October 14th; I'm thrilled to announce the release of my debut as a director. I am extremely pleased and impressed with the performances of all the actors and my crew members. Everyone has given their best, and we are hopeful to entertain the audiences with a humorous dose indeed”, says proud director Sarika Sanjot.
The film is produced by Moon House Production, with music by Meet Bros feat. Altamash Faridi, cinematography by Faroukh Mistry, and dialogue, story, and screenplay by Sarika Sanjot add charm & glam to the film.
The remarkable song tracks in the movie feature the soulful voices of well-known singers Kunal Ganjawala, Hargun Kaur, and Geet Sagar. The movie is scheduled to open in theatres on 14th October. Stay tuned for the humorous drama, and be ready for laughter never before!