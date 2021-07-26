Kalyan Kumar and Vaibhav Gupta reign the industry with Social Catalyzers

The company founded by a marketing veteran and a prolific Influencer, proudly call themselves specialists in "Earned Media". The closer we look around ourselves, the more we realize how movements on the Internet have been on a constant rise across industries and sectors with the consumer sitting bang in the middle of it all. This is indeed a surreal sight to behold, looking at how certain entrepreneurs and professionals have been putting every possible effort and channelling their creative skills and innovation-backed business approaches towards creating successful brands and businesses in their respective industries. The content marketing space is one, which has so far welcomed many such robust companies and agencies that aim to push the envelope, provide value to people through their services and raise the bar for many other marketing firms in the space. Rising as one of the most sought-after digital content marketing agencies is "Social Catalyzers", which is the brainchild of two Indians - A marketing veteran (working across industries like e-commerce, gaming, digital, and telecom from the IIT+IIM stable) and a digital Influencer, who have helped successfully grow their company with their rich experiences.
Social Catalyzers has been built on the vision to help people, brands, and businesses drive ROI on “Advocacy”, “Sentiment” and “Organic Propulsion” using Social Enablers (KOLs/Influencers) and aggregated Communities, giving their agency the most apt tagline, "Engineering the Social Spread." They proudly call themselves specialists in 'Earned Media' and are continually improving the “Art and Science of Virality” in just five years of existing in the business.
Social Catalyzers, aka SoCat, has been founded by Kalyan Kumar, the Co-Founder and CEO of the agency, which in a short period has risen to the top as a revolutionary social media & influencer-marketing agency. He founded the agency with Vaibhav Gupta, who serves as the COO and Financial head and is a young business entrepreneur. They are ably assisted by Pratish Premkumar, who wears the hat of a Business Head - Indonesia.
The initial years as a small influencer marketing company were mostly about Twitter with big and smaller influencers and hashtags that needed visibility for brands. Gradually, understanding the power and value of the digital space and noticing how everyone wanted to leverage its tools, they dived deep into other platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and even Dark Social as well. Using the power of influencers and community aggregation, Social Catalyzers have been perfecting the art of spiking, surrounding and sustaining the buzz by injecting a burst of conversations across digital social platforms. They have aced the game of harnessing the power of community aggregators for driving high-quality traffic, taking the brand's content to the next level with guaranteed metrics.
Kalyan Kumar, who is a marketing guru with an 18-year long experience across various business verticals, highlights that “Virality or any Earned media, only happens when the “Audiences choose Content” and not vice versa. That is what the real power and beauty of this premise, he says.
Vaibhav Gupta, who was already into influencer marketing before he ventured into becoming a part of SoCat, is proud that their agency has had the good fortune to work along with some of the best brands in the world like Unilever, IndoFood, Danone, Kimberly Clark, Coke, P&G, Jet Privilege, Asian Paints, Bacardi, Motorola, LG, CEAT, Nestle, Diageo, TooYumm, Foodpanda, National Geographic, Maruti to name a few; the list is long - over 227 at the time of this discussion. Apart from that, they have also worked with agencies like WPP Group M group -Mediacom, Mindshare, WaveMaker, Leverate, OMD, Foxy Moron, Dentsu, Isobar, WatConsult, and many others in India and internationally.
At a global level, they are a preferred partner for many agencies across India and South-East Asia (Singapore, Indonesia & Malaysia). Starting Social Catalyzers in 2016 as a small influencer marketing firm to now turning it into a coveted agency, Kalyan Kumar and his partners have truly made Social Catalyzers a team of digital innovators.
To know more, visit their website, https://www.socialcatalyzers.com/.