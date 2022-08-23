Karan Ahluwalia an Indian entrepreneur innovating the easiest way to prevent aggravation of Food Allergies via ‘Sort It’

An entrepreneur from Delhi, Karan Ahluwalia, has made it his mission to lead the hospitality industry by recognising consumer problems and making an easy to use solution that drives social impact.
Karan was passionate about the hospitality industry from an early age and joined his family's business to own several restaurants across India. After completing a master's degree in hospitality from the UK, he realised that many people in this country were regularly contacting food allergies leading to a medical plight, thats when he started researching and developed an app “Sort It" to help people consume food safely by identifying their food allergies and intolerances while eating out or getting the food delivered.
‘Sort it’ acts as a bridge between the hospitality and tech industry which brought advancements to both the sectors. Given that no one had ever thought on such lines, the concept was very well received by the industry and supported by the academic organisations. ‘Sort it’ has passed all the testing phases and piloting right now. In recognition of such a mindful approach, Karan Ahluwalia was much appreciated by multiple businesses working around innovation.