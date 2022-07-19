Karandeep Singh popularly known as Musical KD wins hearts with his melodious voice

Karandeep Singh, who also goes by the name of Musical KD has been making noise all over the Punjabi music industry with his top hit tunes. Karandeep believes in the saying that ‘Music is life itself’. Thus he always tries to compose songs that people can connect with and grove on the beats. “I feel that music is one of the things that can uplift anyone’s mood, does not matter what mood you are in, songs will surely help you find calm in the midst of all chaos,” says Musical KD. He has been establishing a strong foothold in the music industry for over three years now.
Even as a young child, Karandeep had the desire to learn more and discover new things. He unexpectedly came across music. Karandeep, therefore explored more and began singing at a very young age and even performed for his friends and family. Their compliments and helpful critiques only increased his confidence. He eventually began practicing his vocals consistently. He started by singing English songs and eventually looked into the Punjabi music genre. Punjabi Music started matching with his vibe thus he began fusing Punjabi and English music. In the end, all of this simply helped him sharpen his abilities, and he began creating his own music and lyrics.
Karandeep Singh’s life journey is an example of the saying ‘all that glitter is not gold,’ as all throughout his life he has witnessed a lot of ups and downs, however, he stood strong and fought all odds. He encountered numerous people who betrayed him at the beginning of his journey, but Karandeep eventually took the charge and turned into a one-man army. He started doing every task on his own, including writing songs and composing. His commitment helped him along the way and he set an example for many. Finally, he released ‘Kudi Hollywood Wargi’ , his debut single. The song quickly brought him to public attention, and after that, he only went up and up. His admirers adored every other tune he released. The songs Front Seat Crush and Haan Kari Na are among his most well-known.
Among his main inspirations were singers Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla, and Guru Randhawa, whose live performances sparked Karandeep's urge to perform live. He always saw the dream of giving a live performance in front of his audience. When the "Government Of Delhi" granted him the opportunity to play in front of more than 6000 people in one of Delhi's glitzy locations, Connaught Place, this dream of his became a reality. After the performance, he felt emotional. In the future also he wishes to keep giving more live performances. His goals also include working with well-known stars like Raj Ranjodh, Vee Music, Shehnaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa.
All these years of active participation in the music industry have given Musical KD a better understanding of everything be it writing lyrics, or catching the right rhythm. Being a great motivator he hopes that all aspiring artists continue to rise. He always urges them to continue learning new things and to never stop trying because of this. With that he exhorts them to have faith in their own abilities, promising that all will work out in the end. Currently, Karandeep is preparing to present new music involving Surma, Chankaar, and Dhamaal Kudiye to his fans. His ultimate goal in life is to become a more well-known singer that too not only in India but also across the world.
Karandeep Singh popularly known as Musical KD wins hearts with his melodious voice
