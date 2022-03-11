Today’s consumers spend most of their time online, and social media offers the perfect cost-effective channel through which one can reach them. Karim Ayyadi has built up a trusted reputation within the world of marketing, having gained global experience in the field across Europe, South America, Africa, and the Middle East. A known trend forecaster in the marketing industry, Karim believes that social media has created targeted marketing opportunities for those that the advertising strategy once left behind.
According to Karim Ayyadi, the strength of targeted marketing lies within the power of data. The advent of social media has made essential data more accessible than ever. Every social media platform is now a veritable vault of data that you can utilize to ensure that the audience who would benefit most from what your brand offers will be able to discover it. Karim states that the low cost of paid advertising campaigns on social media behemoths such as Facebook has made the power of targeted advertising accessible for any marketing budget. He says, “Social media marketing was once considered niche, but now it’s considered to be the backbone of any successful marketing campaign within the digital age. Even if your budget is small, you can double its effectiveness by channeling all of it into engaging targeted marketing across every social media platform.”
A self-made success, Karim was earning a six-figure monthly income by the age of nineteen. He gained relevance and respect in the world of marketing through years of hands-on experience. As a business mentor and motivational speaker, Karim uses his wisdom to incentivize others to reach the same heights of success.
Karim Ayyadi believes that the world of targeted marketing is now more accessible than ever, and anyone, irrespective of budget constraints, can harness its power.
Karim Ayyadi: Social media boosts opportunities for Targeted Marketing with small Budget
