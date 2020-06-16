Karina Torres, Model Turned Entrepreneur, Opens Up About Early Fame And Its Effects On Her Life

Karina Torres née Zhironkina was born in Ukraine on April 28,1991. Her father worked in the construction industry and her mother worked as a manicure master in a beauty salon. Since childhood, Karina aspired to be a glamorous fashion model. So when an opportunity knocked on her door, she considered it immediately despite only being 13 years old.
It was a casting project in Bangkok, Thailand on a 3 months contract. For 13-year-old Karina, it was once in a lifetime opportunity to explore the world beyond the realm of her small city, all while accomplishing her dream of being a fashion model. Although her parents were initially reluctant about the offer, they agreed after being reassured about her safety and well-being. And then, there was no looking back. Karina went on to represent multiple international brands and worked with many renowned agencies, eventually leading her way to becoming Miss Fashion TV in 2007 and Miss Ukraine in 2012.
Her success was a result of her continuous hard work and determination. And while this success and fame was, for Karina, a dream come true; it came at a cost. Karina recalls falling prey to anxiety, stress and a continuous need to stay in shape. She says that there was a time in her life where her mental and physical health suffered a lot because of the sheer pressure she was under. However, she found her way out of the pit and considers that phase to have taught her lessons she hadn’t previously anticipated.
She now embodies a resilient person who does not shy away from talking about the negative connotations that lie in the profession of fashion modelling. Her biggest takeaway from this taxing yet rewarding experience is to always keep trying no matter how hard it gets. For if she would have given up early, she would not have been able to pull herself out of the darkness and emerge victorious.