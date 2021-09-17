Biren Ghose, President ABAI [the association for the creative industries] and a thought leader for Karnataka’s Digital Arts sector and a leader in the animation and VFX services business, was asked to provide a roadmap and vision across the various diverse thoughts around the sunrise opportunities in Online Games. He has addressed this in his capacity as the National Vice Chairman for CII’s Media and Entertainment Committee. These thoughts are what industry is engaging with the government to provide an enabling environment for India’s fastest growing sector.
September 16: Karnataka needs to shine a light on the online games’ ecosystem. About 100 startups growing exponentially will propel this industry to a future in what is becoming the 21st century’s biggest growth driver in the Indian economy. Leapfrogging infrastructure constraints, the arrival of 5G and accessibility to smartphones have made online games the B2C revolution that is sweeping our country with almost 400 million players.
The Games phenomenon is already a huge Rs. 10,000 crore [USD 1.35 billion] sector [source KPMG] and with an annual comping growth rate that is at least 4 times higher than feature films, it will be a haven for India’s 1 billion price-conscious mobile-enabled digital consumers by 2028. Game publishers, designers and developers have a unique opportunity to build games for India and the world and bring revenues and benefits to the state’s exchequer like no other segment. There are issues that must have legal guidelines to ensure fair play and that there are no cyber tricks that affect the level playing field for a casual consumer. For example, we must ensure that a player is not playing against a bot thinking he/she is competing against another human contestant.
Authoring sensible legislation while understanding the unstoppable force of this medium is the need of the hour. Karnataka is a leader in all three fields - digital media technologies, computer graphics and AVGC capabilities and the focus on startups for the creation of IPs. Online games bring the benefits of revenues, jobs, and copyright ownership and all these 3 outcomes will grow the Karnataka digital tech platform. The state will see that gamification and the prowess of game engine technologies will influence many other fields. eSports will be the next bastion and the state already has some strong startups and investments there.
A legally sanctioned and approved government decree for online games will bring sense and sensibility to this misunderstood and unnecessarily controversial domain. The time is always right to do what is right. Therefore, I suggest that the Government of Karnataka issues an “Online Games & Gambling Bill” that clearly sets out the dos and don’ts vis a vis various types of online games, distinguishing “Chance vs Skill vs Gambling”.
At the most simplistic level, a game is considered a game of chance when the player competes against “the house” as in slot games. However, if the player is competing against other players, it is regarded as a game of skill. Several court verdicts in India have clarified which games fall into these different buckets. There are 1 or 2 areas of debate but that does not mean we should paint the entire online games industry with the same brush. Unlike in some entertainment segments, where Karnataka has followed other states, in areas like AVGC the state has seen a significant 1st mover advantage through policy interventions and games give it a bigger canvas through IP and direct to consumer revenues. If Karnataka could garner about 30% of the revenues from Games over the next 3-4 years, it would potentially be securing over 5-7% of all of India’s entertainment revenues and that excludes what could happen through the international success of a few unicorns.
Given the pace of change, most of the attention today revolves around fiscal policies as every nation and state aims to pursue economic growth and navigate this through continuous policy adjustments to keep the wheels of the economy growing on an even keel.
Modernization forces us to create the guard rails and issue edits that protect the interest of citizens and our cultural fabric. It also must allow for inclusive and diverse growth in an ideas economy as young people make choices that are different in ways of how they learn, work, spend and entertain themselves.
I am optimistic that the government, industry, and academia shall work together to make online games a great success in the state. We shall endeavour to make this a part of the next KAVGC policy as well.
