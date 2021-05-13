Karnataka youth Congress president Raksha Ramaiah helping Covid patients receive support

Bengaluru, May 13 Amid SOS calls and messages flooding on social media requesting help for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, plasma, Karnataka Youth Congress president Raksha Ramaiah and his team has emerged as a saviour for many.
He and his team of army from 24+ districts across Karnataka are lending helping hands to those tagging them on social media and reaching out to them through Congress Cares Warroom.
Similar to how the indian youth congress president Srinivas B V is earning praises for his efforts to help people looking for help in the devastating second wave of covid-19, raksha and his team are working on war footing helping those in distress in the state.
From swiftly responding to sos messages from across the state and bengaluru on social media to arranging for beds, oxygen, medicines and whatnot, raksha and his team of army from are winning hearts and praises from all nooks and corners.
In the midst of the raging pandemic, Raksha is helping people in need of emergency medicines, oxygen, and ambulance to bed. From donating groceries to prepare free foods packets to the needy, migrants and working on ground, Raksha has emerged as a saviour helping covid patients in receiving proper care.
Having a ground team of about 2,000 people across the state from the youth Congress under leadership of BV Srinivas, the team has sent over 22k home isolation kits and oxygen to hundreds of homes in the state.
Raksha Ramaiah points out at the failure of the BJP government in properly managing the Covid situation that led to a crisis across the state. "Though a second wave was predicted much earlier government failed to make the necessary arrangements in place, which led to a calamity like situation in the state. Thousands of people are making desperate attempts to get bed and other medica resources to save their parents, family member of a friend and the pandemic has left no soul unaffected. At this juncture it becomes responsibility of all of us to help those in distress and we are doing the best we can. We are focusing on addressing the issues faced by people and have stepped to coordinate aid to COVID-19 patients," said Raksha.