Kashika Kapoor ki NEENDRA ney hamari neend chura li

April 18: Kashika Kapoor comes with another bang, back to back, through her super-cool & cute expressions in neendra! Her attitude is being loved by all & so is her dance!! Kashika is indeed a very great dancer. We’re seeing her play a completely different character in this. She indeed is a very versatile actor & can get into any & every character very easily. She looks so gorgeous & dignified. Zee indeed did choose their right talent. Kashika kapoor has won all hearts through her amazing performance and look in #neendra & now this girl is the NEENDRA GIRL & a national crush. After being the national crush from FREEFIRE’s MOCO to coming back as our worldwide crush through neendra. We love her! We can’t wait to see more of kashika & her amazing performances! She’s indeed been trending all over for her lovely performance in tu laut aa and now this performance has won even more hearts. Kashika’s been catching the attention of everyone since the past 1 week & it goes on & on. We’ve also heard that luv ranjan has approached her for a movie, for the role of MIA what’s cooking??
Kashika Kapoor’s director aslam khan says that, KASHIKA KAPOOR is gorgeous as far as her looks are concerned; he also says that she’s got a personality which definitely speaks like a star & an amazing personality. He also mentions that she has the potential of giving the best in every scene & that she’s hardworking & he says she’s very punctual, dedicated & excited about her work. She puts in more than 100% for her work, she’s not at all fussy & doesn’t take long to get ready or anything, she’s in time always & adapts to the circumstances very well. He says she’s suited this video the best & believes in his vision about KASHIKA as she proved it all right. He says He wishes KASHIKA all the very best & says she’s gonna make it very big very soon.
KASHIKA KAPOOR is the new upcoming star & she’s really so hardworking! We can see how she’s giving back to back blockbusters and people are getting jealous but alas, kashika’s legendary goes on! She’s unstoppable