KEDROCK sets ‘On His Way to Top the Charts with his NONSTOP Remix Compilation.

KEDROCK (aka Kedarsingh Rotele), is a Producer/Remixer and DJ based out of Mumbai,Maharashtra. It has also been kicking up a storm in other forums, with over million plays on Spotify and other musical digital stores like Apple,Resso,Beatport,JioSaavan & Manymore worldwide , popular audio streaming service, and with million of likes on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, etc. Kedrock had no formal training. Yet, even at his young age, Kedrock has worked and collaborated with over many Artist globally,
He has also done hundreds of live shows all across the Indian subcontinent and experimented with different genres like rock, progressive rock, Bollywood, indie and more. Starting his career as a DJ by making his own production in his home studio, covering various styles and genres with a focus on Electronic music and began creating his own hybrid of Bollywood Remixes and International Original mix, Mashups,Edits,Bootlegs.His music sounds fit in Clubs and festivals as it does on dance floors. Speaking about music and its influences, Kedrock said, “I try to create music around my experiences. So, I want to understand myself better as I put my thoughts into words. And, what’s better than putting your thoughts on a piece of paper to keep yourself at peace!
“I always try to imbibe my emotions into my music so that it’s something more than just a flattering emulation.”, he added.