KEEP YOUR EYES ON ADIRIZE DAO, CELO, AND MOBOX IN JULY 2022

The cryptocurrency market is expanding rapidly and as it does, it is creating a lot of opportunities for users. Cryptocurrencies themselves were a game-changing innovation and within the crypto industry, some blockchains and coins have managed to stand out because of their innovative approach to cryptocurrencies, and more are being launched now with so much potential because of the unique ideas behind them. At the top of that list is Adirize DAO which wants to provide users with truly decentralized stablecoins. Other unique cryptos are Calo (CELO) and Mobox (MBOX) who are shaking the crypto industry in their own ways.
Adirize DAO Creates A Stir as Presale Takes Off Instantly
Cryptocurrencies boast about their decentralization, but in reality, stablecoins are not completely decentralized. This is a problem that the recently-created Adirize DAO project is eager to solve with its Adirize token (ADI).
Regular stablecoins are backed by reserve currencies and are not decentralized. Because of this, algorithmic stablecoins were introduced which backed the projects' stablecoins with algorithms and not reserve currency. Without these reserves, these projects can be decentralized but they are all still tied to one fiat currency and that currency is centralized. That is the only flaw in their design and it is a major one.
The Adirize (ADI) token will be a completely decentralized stablecoin that will be backed by a treasury of assets and not a reserve currency. Because of this, The Adirize (ADI) can be adapted easily as a cryptocurrency for everyday transactions having the stability of stablecoins with the benefits of decentralization. This is a novel idea and Adirize DAO has the potential to receive massive adoption when launched.
Celo (CELO) - Small But Mighty
Celo (CELO) is a DeFi blockchain ecosystem that intends to link cryptocurrencies to smartphone users. The Celo (CELO) mainnet debuted in 2020 and it uses a decentralized network and smart contracts to enable consumers to pay money to anybody from their cell phones.
According to its developers, Celo (CELO) is made of three components. These are the apps users will use for payments, the core blockchain software, and the Celo (CELO) core libraries. The Celo (CELO) system supports the Celo (CELO) token, the governance token for the blockchain that lets users vote for changes and the direction of the project, and a stablecoin, Celo Dollars (cUSD) which will match the value of the US Dollar.
Celo (CELO) targets all smartphone users, and the team has taken a mobile-first approach to its development to capture a new market. This is the main selling point and it has the potential to attract a lot of users because almost everyone has a smartphone now and with Celo (CELO), it has become extremely easy to get into the crypto market with just that smartphone.
Mobox - Don’t Sleep On MBOX
In 2021, The brawler-style game Mobox (MBOX) was launched on the Binance Launchpad. Mobox (MBOX) is a GameFi project that allows players to earn MBOX, the DeFi token of the Mobox (MBOX) blockchain, while they perform tasks and missions and play the game. Mobox (MBOX) also has an NFT marketplace which is a key element that helps GameFi projects grow. Here users can trade their NFTs like in-game assets and others to make more money from Mobox (MBOX).
Mobox (MBOX) wants to become one of the biggest GameFi platforms in the world with their MOMOverse, a feature-filled metaverse built to attract developers and gamers alike. Mobox (MBOX) can be accessed on any device and with over 3 million users already, Mobox (MBOX) is expected to do very well in 2022 and maintain its growth and success.
With cryptocurrencies constantly improving their network and adding features in attempts to outdo each other, the Adirize DAO token, ADI will become a widely adopted crypto for transactions within the crypto market and in all other industries that accept cryptocurrencies.
