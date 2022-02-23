Ken Collis Lists 3 Life Lessons to Achieve Your Dreams

February 23: If you’re a new entrepreneur, it’s a great idea to learn from people who have come before you. Ken Collis is an expert who is currently the CEO and founder of a pop culture marketing firm called TLK Fusion. Here are three vital life lessons he’s learned on the way during his journey.
Act on your ideas
Ken Collis loves helping new entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and run businesses they’re proud of. The main problem he sees in these people is a lack of action. “Many aspiring business owners will have great ideas for a startup, product, or service,” says Collis. “However, they never actually follow through and try working on the idea. That results in a great business never being made. Plus, the longer you wait to act, the more likely it will be that someone else will have the same idea. Roll with your ideas right away. See if they hold water. If you’re passionate about something, you can likely make it work.”
Surround yourself with great people
You indeed are the people you surround yourself with, Collis has found throughout his career. “You need positive influences in your life to be happy and productive,” asserts Collis. “Don’t allow people who don’t have good attitudes into your life. This also applies to the people you hire. Your team is the most important thing in your arsenal as a business owner. Ensure that you’re picking people who you’ll enjoy working with closely for a long time.”
Always be looking forward
During the pandemic, many entrepreneurs have put their ideas on pause, thinking that this is the wrong time to launch a new idea. Ken Collis disagrees. “Hard times will eventually pass, and people will be looking for the next big thing,” he says. “You need to be ready and keep producing even when times get hard.”
Becoming an entrepreneur is probably one of the scariest things you’ll ever do. If you’re willing to work hard and follow the advice of people like Ken Collis, you can undoubtedly achieve your dreams.